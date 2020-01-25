Capsules of movies playing locally. New releases are indicated with an asterisk
1917 — Two soldiers embark on a dangerous mission to save 1,600 men from certain doom during World War I. (1 hour, 59 minutes) Rated R.
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE — Old-school cops team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. (2 hours, 4 minutes) Rayed R.
BOMBSHELL — Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the man who created it. (1 hour, 48 minutes) Rated R.
CATS — A film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved smash musical “Cats” and the poems from “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” by T.S. Eliot. (1 hour, 42 minutes) Rated PG.
DOLITTLE — When the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures. (1 hour, 46 minutes) Rated PG.
FROZEN II — Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. (1 hour 44 minutes) Rated PG.
KNIVES OUT — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. (2 hours, 11 minutes) Rated PG-13
LITTLE WOMEN — The beloved story of the March sisters — four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely. (2 hours, 15 minutes) Rated PG.
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER — The riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. (2 hours, 35 minutes) Rated PG-13.
* THE GENTLEMEN — {span}Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from those who want his fortune. {/span}(1 hour, 43 minutes) Rated R.
* THE LAST FULL MEASURE — The true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger, a USAF Pararescue medic who saved over sixty men in the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. (1 hour, 43 minutes) Rated R.
THE GRUDGE — Two detectives investigate a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who enter it. (1 hour, 33 minutes) Rated R.
* THE TURNING — {span}A nanny uncovers dark secrets while caring for two disturbed orphans at a haunted Maine mansion. (1 hour, 35 minutes) Rated R.
21 BRIDGES — An NYPD detective searches for two cop killers as authorities close all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges. (1 hour, 39 minutes) Rated R.
UNCUT GEMS — When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides. (2 hours, 15 minutes) Rated R.
UNDERWATER — Mysterious creatures terrorize crew members aboard a research station at the bottom of the ocean. (1 hour, 35 minutes) Rated R.