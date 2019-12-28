Capsules of movies playing locally. New releases are indicated with an asterisk.
A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD — A jaded magazine writer learns about empathy, kindness and decency from Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. (2 hours, 15 minutes) Rated PG.
ABOMINABLE — A teen and her two friends embark on a quest to reunite a Yeti with his family at the highest point on Earth. (1 hour 37 minutes) Rated PG.
BLACK CHRISTMAS — A mysterious cloaked killer stalks and terrorizes a group of sorority sisters during Christmastime. (1 hour, 34 minutes) Rated PG-13.
BOMBSHELL — Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the man who created it. (1 hour, 48 minutes) Rated R.
CATS — A film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved smash musical “Cats” and the poems from “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” by T.S. Eliot. (1 hour, 42 minutes) Rated PG.
DARK WATERS — Inspired by a true story, a tenacious attorney uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. (2 hours, 6 minutes) Rated PG-13.
FORD V FERRARI — Based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles, who built a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. (2 hours, 32 minutes) Rated PG-13.
FROZEN II — Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. (1 hour 44 minutes) Rated PG.
HARRIET — The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. (2 hours, 5 minutes) Rated PG-13.
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL — The gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. (1 hour, 54 minues) Rated PG-13.
KNIVES OUT — When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. (2 hours, 11 minutes) Rated PG-13.
* LITTLE WOMEN — The beloved story of the March sisters — four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely. (2 hours, 15 minutes) Rated PG.
QUEEN AND SLIM — A couple go on the run after one shoots a police officer in self-defense during a traffic stop. (2 hours, 12 minuted) Rated R.
RICHARD JEWELL — A security guard becomes the FBI’s prime suspect when a bomb explodes during the 1996 Olympics. (2 hours, 13 minutes) Rated R.
* SPIES IN DISGUISE — Lance is a super cool and charming spy, and Walter invents the super cool gadgets that Lance uses. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. (1 hour, 42 minutes). Rated PG.
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER — The riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. (2 hours, 35 minutes) Rated PG-13.
21 BRIDGES — An NYPD detective searches for two cop killers as authorities close all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges. (1 hour, 39 minutes) Rated R.
THE GOOD LIAR — Career con man Roy (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed Betty (Helen Mirren), worth millions. (1 hour, 49 minutes) Rated R.
UNCUT GEMS — When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides. (2 hours, 15 minutes) Rated R.