A pharmacy technician with a lifelong love of writing has published a new murder mystery called “Never Kiss and Tell.”
The book by Shavanta Horton, a Baltimore transplant, is a suspenseful tale in which extreme jealousy leads to a vicious attack and unsolved murder in the town on Sincere. It is a fast-paced tale of love and betrayal, jealousy and murder among a tight-knit group of friends.
The main character, Isis Horton, the founder and principal of a successful law firm, survives the brutal slaying of her fiancé on the eve of their wedding day and must find a way to recover from the tragedy.
Horton writes, “From beginning to end, ‘Never Kiss & Tell’ keeps you engaged by transporting you into the town of Sincere where anything is possible. It takes you on an emotional roller coaster with Isis, Nathaniel and Timothy. They are the ones you need to keep your eyes on: if you don’t, you just might get lost. This is a story where love, loyalty, and friendships are tested beyond repair.
Buckle your seat belt because you are in for a love triangle like no other. Enjoy this masterpiece and let it take you on the ride of a lifetime.”
The book is published by New York City-based Page Publishing. It is available at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.