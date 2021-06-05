Q Although I am on the quiet and reserved side, my family is the complete opposite. I come from a loud and rambunctious family. While I love them all very much, I find myself feeling embarrassed around them in public. I feel guilty for this reaction, but everywhere we go, my family laughs, talks and yells so loudly. I just can’t relate to acting like that. I’ve asked them to tone it down, but they honestly don’t even know what “tone it down” means. Will I grow out of this? How do I stop feeling so embarrassed? — Quiet One
A To find peace, you need to be able to accept your family for who they are. They are comfortable in their own skins. Now you have to find comfort for yourself.
Check yourself to see if you have legitimate reasons to worry about their public presentation. Have they been asked to leave establishments? Have they disturbed people at nearby tables? What has their loudness cost others around them? If you can recall something egregious, then you can point that out to them. But if it’s only about your discomfort with their way of being, you may need to start practicing acceptance of who they are.
When you go out with them, you can gently recommend places that welcome a bit of loudness so that they blend in more. But do yourself a favor: Let go of the judgment. Just love them for who they are.
Q My fear of flying is causing me to miss out on some great opportunities. I haven’t always been afraid of flying in airplanes, so I’m not sure when this fear started. Last year, I missed out on an overseas internship program because I didn’t want to fly over the ocean. I hear so many stories about plane crashes, and it really scares me, but I know this fear is somewhat irrational. How can I overcome it? — Fear of Flight
A I recommend that you engage a professional therapist to help you walk through your fears and face whatever comes up for you. It is likely that your overwhelming fear of flying is rooted in something traumatic that happened to you personally or that you observed — and it stuck with you. Allow a therapist to explore your fears with you to help you push past them.
You can also do some research on your own. Not to scare you about something else, but the rate of death by airplane is much lower than by automobile, for example. Take a look at risk versus reward for different modes of transportation and activities. You may want to make a chart and write down what scares you and holds you back versus what motivates you and inspires you to reach beyond your comfort zone. When the motivation outweighs the fear, you create space to overcome the obstacle of fear and leap into your dreams. It is possible.
Q I finally got an interview with a company that I’ve been interested in since I was in high school. I know that if I don’t get this job, it’s going to discourage me from looking anywhere else, so I am trying my absolute hardest to secure my place at this company. How can I make myself stand out in a job interview? — Job Hunting
A It’s time to refine your storytelling skills. Think about why you have long wanted to work for this company, and build a compelling story around that to share in your interview. Be specific. What about the company appeals to you, and most important, why are you the best fit for the job? Employers hire people because they can fulfill the company’s needs — and because they like the candidate and believe that they will be an asset to the company. Think about what will make you an asset — your skill set, your knowledge of their industry, your personality, your values, your work ethic. Be prepared to give examples of what type of employee you are. Be able to illustrate how you work with others and what energy and enthusiasm you will bring to the job.
Finally, choose to be encouraged by how you are showing up for this interview. Do your very best and see how it unfolds. If you do not get the job, keep up your energy and offer all of your enthusiasm to the next opportunity. You can do it.
Q Is it normal that I do not completely trust my husband to take care of my kids by himself? I’m going out of town to see my mother for a week, and I seriously don’t know that my husband will be OK alone with the kids. I don’t want to offend him by telling him that I’m worried, but I AM worried. I keep the kids on a tight schedule, and he is not the most organized person. What should I do? — Happy Family
A It is not unusual for a mother to be overly protective of her children, even when it comes to their father. Yet it is important for you to relinquish a bit of control. It is important for your husband to be able to take care of his children. No, he will not be an exact replica of you, and that’s OK.
You should sit down with him and share your recommendations for what needs to happen when you are away. Depending on your children’s ages and needs, his responsibilities need to cater specifically to each one. Remind him of what makes each child tick. Know that he will likely not be as regimented as you, but if he can keep the children fed, safe and focused on their homework and chores, let that be enough.
Be sure to point out anything that you imagine might be safety issues. These could range from emotional conflicts that arise between them, dietary restrictions, school deadlines or something else. Check in with him each day in the morning and evening to support him — not to grill him. Be in touch with the children, too, so that they know you are present, if from a distance. But be sure to make it clear that he is in charge. Do not judge his methods when you return.