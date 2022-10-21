Martin County
Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of incidents include:
Oct. 10
Simple assault was reported at 1315 Main St. Apt. 10 in Jamesville.
Forcible breaking and entering and theft from motor vehicle was reported at 1247 Water St. in Jamesville.
Simple assault and communicating threats was reported at 1256 Forest Dr. in Williamston.
Oct. 11
Intimidation was reported at 516 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 12
Warrant service other jurisdiction was reported at Martin Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Non-forcible breaking and entering and theft from building was reported at 1480 Bennett Rd. in Oak City.
Order for arrest was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Criminal summons was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Forcible breaking and entering was reported at 26144 Hwy 17 in Jamesville.
First degree murder and attempted murder were reported at 1758 Poplar Point Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 13
All other larceny was reported at across from 1207 Ray Turner Rd. in Oak City.
Oct. 14
Trespassing was reported at 100 South Front St. in Hamilton.
Oct. 16
Probation violations and interfere elect monitor was reported at 305 East Main St. in Williamston.
Simple assault was reported at 305 West Third St. in Robersonville.
Communicating threats was reported at 305 West Third St. in Robersonville.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports of arrests include:
Oct. 11
Gerald Antonio Lawrence, Sr. was charged with intimidation of witness.
Oct. 12
Marcus Dolberry was charged with warrant service other jurisdiction.
Blane Reeves was charged with driving while license revoked.
Jerrod Allah was charged with order for arrest.
Roy Daniel Baggett was charged with order for arrest.
Cassie Renee Hackney was charged with second degree trespass.
Oct. 14
Charmaine Williams Hardison was charged with trespassing.
Oct. 16
Timothy Jamar Spruill was charged with probation violation and interfere elect monitor.
Williamston Police Department
Incidents
The Williamston Police Department Incident’s Report Includes:
Oct. 10
Resist, delay and obstruct and injury to personal property was reported at 206 Outerbridge Rd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at 206 Outerbridge Rd. in Williamston.
Oct. 11
Attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense and injury to personal property was reported at 400 Washington St. in Williamston.
Unattended death was reported at 402 Halifax St. in Williamston.
Oct. 12
Larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Oct. 14
Identity theft and obtain property by false pretense was reported at 316 South McCaskey Rd. in Williamston.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported at 1529 Washington St. in Williamston.
Breaking and entering motor vehicle was reported at 102 Price St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property and communicating threats was reported at 102 Price St. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 1900 West Main St. Extension in Williamston.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm was reported at 1617 West Main St. in Williamston.
Carrying concealed firearm and possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at 700 West Maim St./South MLK Jr. Dr. in Williamston.
Oct. 15
Simple assault and larceny was reported at Murphys Express in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at Rhodes St. near White St. in Williamston.
Rape was reported at 101 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Warrant service for offense(s) committed in another jurisdiction was reported at Rhodes Ave. near White St. in Williamston.
Oct. 16
Discharging of firearm in city limits was reported at 825 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana was reported at intersection of South Elm St. and Railroad St. in Williamston.
Injury to personal property was reported at 101 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Arrests
Arrests do not indicate guilt or innocence, which is determined through judicial proceedings. The Williamston Police Department reports of arrests include:
Oct. 10
Glenn Russell Suggs, Jr. was charged with injury to personal property.
Glenn Russell Suggs, Jr. was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and injury to personal property.
Oct. 14
Erica Lovanne Leonard was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
De’von Lavar cox was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
De’von Lavar Cox was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Kokathea Shontail Jerfferson was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Shamir Ja’Mek Hynson was charged with discharging firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
De’von Lavar Cox was charged with larceny by employee.
Kimberly Pierce Kidwell was charged with assault and battery.
Xzavier Nasir Bazemore was charged with carrying concealed firearm and possession of less than ½ of marijuana.
Oct. 15
Mi-Tayvien Dakevaughn Woolard was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretense.