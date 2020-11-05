On the morning after this crazy election — which very well may still be playing out by the time this column is published — I realized how much I miss election nights in the newsroom. Mostly I miss the pizza. The calling out and tallying of precinct returns, not so much.
Free pizza was the greatest perk for working an election as a newspaper reporter or editor. Someone, usually the city editor, always ordered multiple pizzas so that no one had an excuse to leave before the newspaper’s extended deadline had passed.
The worst thing that can happen to a newspaper reporter on election night is getting stuck in some far-off election commission office waiting for a late precinct to come in. It happened to me during my first year at the Press.
Long before the pizza delivery, I was dispatched to stake out a spot at the election commission office in Johnson County to collect and call in the local returns. One precinct was more than an hour behind all others coming in.
The cause was either car trouble or a cow in the road, I don’t recall which. Remarkably, no one filed a lawsuit or even complained.
“There’s plenty of pizza,” the night editor said when I called in the final tally. “Stop by on your way home.”
That was well before the hour drive back to Johnson City. Not even a cold slice of vegetarian or half-gnawed piece of crust did I find.
I worked in bureaus after that first year and ended up missing out on about a decade of election-night pizza perks at the Press. I made up for it at The Daily Reflector in Greenville, N.C., where I started as a night editor. That meant having dibs on fresh, hot pizza.
I will not say that newspaper reporters and editors never trade opinions on election night, but it is more difficult to pontificate when your mouth is filled with sausage, cheese and pepperoni.
Which brings me to national television news people and their opinionated coverage of presidential elections. Oh, for the days when the closest thing to a news anchor expressing an opinion was when Walter Cronkite would remove his glasses. Or when Dan Rather would say something like, “This race is tight like a too-small bathing suit on a too-long ride home from the beach.”
I recall watching CBS on election night in 2016, when John Dickerson was so shaken by the Electoral College tally that he could hardly speak. We started election night 2020 with CBS, but the opinionated tension was practically reaching through the screen and whacking us over the head.
I thought about sending them a few boxes of pizza. Something to stuff in their mouths, in other words.
Instead, my wife and I walked next door to watch with my mother, who has taken to getting her national news from WGN America’s NewsNation. WGN, which used to carry mostly Chicago-area news, began this year offering what it touts as “24/7 unbiased news.”
Perhaps the format will be so successful that the major broadcast networks — along with CNN, Fox News and the rest — will take note and change their opinionated ways.
“Now, ladies and gentlemen, if you believe that,” I can almost hear Dan Rather saying, “you’ll believe rocks can grow.”