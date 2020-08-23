Emily C. Caldwell
AGE: 42
SCHOOL: A.G. Cox Middle
I TEACH: seventh-grade special education
HOMETOWN: Oak City
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in family and community services from East Carolina University; master of education in special education from Curry College; master of education in reading from Lesley University
YEARS TEACHING: 10
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Be kind, be present, and be you!
Jason Wade
AGE: 44
SCHOOL: Ayden Middle
I TEACH: grades six-eight STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)
HOMETOWN: La Grange
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in technology education from North Carolina State University
YEARS TEACHING: 20
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “If you aren’t failing every now and again it’s a sign that you aren’t doing anything very innovative.” — Woody Allen
Carmen D. Biggs
AGE: 47
SCHOOL: C.M. Eppes Middle
I TEACH: seventh-grade English/language arts
HOMETOWN: Robersonville
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts degree in English from Elizabeth City State University
YEARS TEACHING: 16
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a natural hair stylist. I love braiding and twisting natural hair.
Rosa Corbett
AGE: 59
SCHOOL: Farmville Middle
I TEACH: computer technology/computer science
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: associate’s degree in business computer programming from Pitt Community College; bachelor of science in business management and organization from Mount Olive College; teacher certification from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 16
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS: the teacher with the camera taking pictures.
Stephanie McLean
AGE: 30
SCHOOL: Hope Middle School
I TEACH: seventh-grade math (has since left the position)
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in middle grades education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I had numerous amazing teachers growing up, and I wanted to make a difference in as many lives as possible and share my love for math.
Karen Smith
AGE: 52
SCHOOL: Wellcome Middle
I TEACH: grades six-eight special education (recently retired)
HOMETOWN: Ayden
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in special education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 28
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS: the teacher who instilled confidence, encouraged them to do their personal best and that they are capable of making an enormous positive impact in their family, school and community.