Emily C. Caldwell

AGE: 42

SCHOOL: A.G. Cox Middle

I TEACH: seventh-grade special education

HOMETOWN: Oak City

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in family and community services from East Carolina University; master of education in special education from Curry College; master of education in reading from Lesley University

YEARS TEACHING: 10

MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Be kind, be present, and be you!

Jason Wade

AGE: 44

SCHOOL: Ayden Middle

I TEACH: grades six-eight STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)

HOMETOWN: La Grange

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in technology education from North Carolina State University

YEARS TEACHING: 20

MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “If you aren’t failing every now and again it’s a sign that you aren’t doing anything very innovative.” — Woody Allen

Carmen D. Biggs

AGE: 47

SCHOOL: C.M. Eppes Middle

I TEACH: seventh-grade English/language arts

HOMETOWN: Robersonville

EDUCATION: bachelor of arts degree in English from Elizabeth City State University

YEARS TEACHING: 16

IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a natural hair stylist. I love braiding and twisting natural hair.

Rosa Corbett

AGE: 59

SCHOOL: Farmville Middle

I TEACH: computer technology/computer science

HOMETOWN: Greenville

EDUCATION: associate’s degree in business computer programming from Pitt Community College; bachelor of science in business management and organization from Mount Olive College; teacher certification from East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: 16

STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS: the teacher with the camera taking pictures.

Stephanie McLean

AGE: 30

SCHOOL: Hope Middle School

I TEACH: seventh-grade math (has since left the position)

HOMETOWN: Greenville

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in middle grades education from East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: seven

WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I had numerous amazing teachers growing up, and I wanted to make a difference in as many lives as possible and share my love for math.

Karen Smith

AGE: 52

SCHOOL: Wellcome Middle

I TEACH: grades six-eight special education (recently retired)

HOMETOWN: Ayden

EDUCATION: bachelor of science in special education from East Carolina University

YEARS TEACHING: 28

STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS: the teacher who instilled confidence, encouraged them to do their personal best and that they are capable of making an enormous positive impact in their family, school and community.

