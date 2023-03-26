Four young women will compete for the title of Miss Grifton next week ahead of the annual Grifton Shad Festival.
Aaliyah Hewett, Abigail Morgan, Alexis Pack and Kylie Casper will headline when the pageant takes place at 7 p.m. on April 1 at the Grifton School auditorium, 513 McCrae St. The festival is April 13-16.
Hewett is the daughter of Annette Dixon. She is sponsored by A&J landscaping.
Morgan is the daughter of Steven and Melissa Morgan. She is sponsored by Food Pride.
Pack is the daughter of Joseph and Lindsay Ferrell. She is sponsored by Hwy 55 of Grifton.
Casper is the daughter of Tiffany Lynch and Keith Casper. She is sponsored by Cleaning by Julie Monroe.
Mykenzie Bowen is the reigning Miss Grifton Shad Festival Queen. “She has done an amazing job and is so excited to crown the new queen,” said Samantha Nichols, one of the Miss Grifton directors. “We are very proud of her and all of the work she has done in the community!”
Nichols, a psychiatric nurse at ECU Health Medical Center, was the 2018 Miss Grifton and is working with Kaylynn Barnes, the 2019 Miss Grifton. Kaylynn has the title of longest reigning queen due to the pandemic. She is finishing up her last year of nursing school at Pitt Community College.
There will be three judges including a “very special” surprise judge, Nichols said. The pageant is multi-faceted, she said.
Contestants must have a Grifton address and be 14-18. Each has submitted an essay on “If you were mayor for the day, what changes would you bring to the town of Grifton?”
“We chose this question to encourage the contestants to be creative, but also inspire them to bring positivity into our small town. We believe in the next generation of young people and cannot wait to see the ideas they bring,” Nichols said.
Just prior to the pageant on April 1, each contestant will meet individually with the judges. The judges will consider the contestant’s personality and the contestant will discuss current issues in the Town of Grifton.
The pageant opens with a group dance along the lines of the pageant theme “Women Empowerment.” Onstage questions relate to the challenges of being a young woman and a student, as well as the changes they wish to see in the future, Nichols said.
Each contestant will participate in the casual wear section and the formal wear section. Talent is optional but Abigail Morgan will sing the emotional “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi.