Four young women will compete for the title of Miss Grifton next week ahead of the annual Grifton Shad Festival.

Aaliyah Hewett, Abigail Morgan, Alexis Pack and Kylie Casper will headline when the pageant takes place at 7 p.m. on April 1 at the Grifton School auditorium, 513 McCrae St. The festival is April 13-16.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.