Capsules of movies playing locally. New releases are indicated with an asterisk.
A QUIET PLACE PART II — Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Rated R.
CRUELLA — Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, the film follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Rated PG-13.
DREAM HORSE — Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse, is bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Rated PG.
NOBODY — Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. Rated R.
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON — Long ago, humans and dragons lived together harmoniously in the world of Kumandra. But when evil threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, lone warrior Raya must track down the legendary last dragon to stop the evil force that has returned. Rated PG.
SPIRAL FROM THE BOOK OF SAW — A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Rated R.
* SPIRIT UNTAMED — After moving to a sleepy little town, young Lucky Prescott befriends a wild mustang named Spirit, who shares her rebellious spirit. When a heartless wrangler plans to capture Spirit and his herd, Lucky and her new friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse that forever changed her life. Rated PG.
* THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT — Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one of the most sensational cases of their careers after a cop stumbles upon a dazed and bloodied young man walking down the road. Accused of murder, the suspect claims demonic possession as his defense, forcing the Warrens into a supernatural inquiry unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. Rated R.
WRATH OF MAN — A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. Rated R.