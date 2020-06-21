One bright spot this year has been the local mulberry crop, driving cobbler-incitement and, later, pies-in-sight.
This year the berries have been larger and tastier than usual. At a time when a walk to the garage reeks with exotic adventure, an excursion to the backyard mulberry tree for some foraging has swelled the captive heart and fed the captive mouth. Most of its berries fall to the ground from the treetop, so we put out tarps to catch them, where they stand out, a blue-on-blue overlie.
In 1966, in New York State, we had a small field of wild strawberries that sprouted in the open area near the road. The defining characteristic of wild strawberries is their tiny size. It would take hours to gather a half cup. And they were always a little past their peak by the time they made it to the kitchen in a grubby-fisted hand. “Mom,” we’d ask, “can you make something with these?” We had visions of shortcakes and tallcakes and pancakes and pecancakes, and pies in our eyes, but by the time the dirt and straw were rinsed away, there was only enough berry to garnish a spoonful of cereal, pint-size.
There are plenty of wild mulberries in North Carolina, good on cereal, or in a pancake, even with their inseparable little green stems attached. We leave the stems on like shrimp legs in a bouillabaisse: they are unsightly, but perfectly edible. They transform into tickly tidbits that tease the tongue, where they delight but mystify.
Cooking mulberries, as with many foods, defies rational expectations:
Put a solid ice cube in a hot pan, or a solid iron cube in an even hotter pan, and the ice and iron melt into liquid. But put liquid food in a hot pan, and it becomes solid, like pancake batter crisping into pancake, posing the question: will mulberries, when heated, melt into mulberry milk, or morph into mulberry muffin and solidify?
By themselves, mulberries are mostly water, which should cook off leaving behind carbon-based mulberry. Carbon melts at 7,000 degrees at high pressure if you can keep it away from the air, which circumvents the melting process by reorganizing the carbon, causing carbon dioxide.
If you fold the mulberries into a flour-based pancake batter, though, and heat it, a rich rollout of reactions occurs. The batter flour contains carbon and stretchy proteins, eggs contain carbon and stick to everything else in the batter, milk is mostly water, and the mixture is doped with baking powder salts, which outgas bubbles of carbon dioxide when wetted and heated. Carbon dioxide, like any gas, takes up much more molecular space than its parent liquids, frothing the batter to an inflated vessel of trapped gas. Add heat, and the baking powder burps out more bubbles that stretch the flour proteins into little extended foams that are bound together by the sticky eggs so the gas can’t go very far and upsize.
Meanwhile, the heat evaporates much of the moisture so the whole thing dries as it stretches and sticks, all well below the conditions for carbon melting. Add moist berries, and as their internal water reaches the boiling point, the cells burst, leaking into the spongy pockets and semi-drying. De-liquify.
So a mixture of carbon, salts, water and berry transforms with heat to cake consistency by fuming, stretching, sticking and drying. Venting and vaporizing, blending and extending, scenting and cementing, flexing and annexing, plying and dehumidify.
Mulberry trees are widespread in the U.S. They lined the green streets of Utica, N.Y., in the 1930s, and every year for two weeks, bounty befell the residents by berry belly-dive.
Grandfather was in fruits. He found work pushing a cart of fruit along the clean streets of Utica. He had been a shirt man, but jumped from dry goods to fresh goods as the bottom fell out of haberdashery during the Great Depression. The future, he premised, was in berries and cherries. Food items were in demand on the hungry streets; he would supply.
Grandfather foraged for fruit, igniting a future breakfast precedent. By day, neighbors relied on his harvest. Then, every evening after peddling fruits and vegetables up and down the lean streets of Utica, he brought home the berries — all the blemished fruit and singleton grapes, bruised apples and mealy pears fed the captive mouths of his family. To this day, his children prefer a brown overripe fruit a little past its peak to a firm and flawless flesh, on cereal or in a pancake. Tradition is cooking up pie in the sky.