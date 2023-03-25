BALLET AND POINTE INTENSIVES
WHO: ages 12 and older
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 19-23, July 10-13, July 24-27 or July 31-Aug. 4; or 4-7:30 p.m. June 26-29 or July 17-20
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $170 per week
REGISTRATION: Register in person or visit greenvillecivicballet.com
BEATS AND JAMS: DIGITAL MUSIC CREATORS
WHO: ages 7-14
WHAT: Campers will design their own beats or remix a mashup of songs to become digital composers and sound engineers. They will learn to produce digital music, record sound, make sound effects, and mix tracks.
WHEN: July 10-13, 9 a.m.-noon (ages 7-10), 1-4 p.m. (ages 11-14)
WHERE: Pitt Community College
COST: $99.55
REGISTRATION: Visit pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/explore-summer-camps
CONTACT: Call 493-7317 or email LWebb@email.pittcc.edu
CAPES AND CROWNS: A CHILDREN’S BALLET
WHO: ages 3-9 (divided into two age groups)
WHAT: Camp will include ballet, royal costumes, and arts and crafts.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 19-22
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged.
DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 7-11
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $25 per week for Ayden residents; $35 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-10
WHAT: Weeklong dance classes explore ballet, jazz, tap and creative movement.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 26-29 or July 24-27 (ages 8-10); 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 19-22 or July 17-20 (ages 5-7)
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $150
CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com.
ECU SUMMER BAND CAMP
WHO: grades six-12 band students
WHAT: The camp features concert band and jazz performance tracks. Campers will receive daily instruction, including full band, sectionals, and musicianship classes as well as afternoon recreational and evening activities.
WHEN: June 18-23
WHERE: Fletcher Music Center
COST: $325 (day camp), $475 (overnight)
REGISTRATION: music.ecu.edu/summer/band
CONTACT: 321-1251 or email juchniewiczj@ecu.edu
THE EDGE @ ECU MUSICAL THEATRE INTENSIVE
WHO: high schoolers (rising freshmen to seniors)
WHAT: Camp will include daily acting, singing and dance lessons.
WHEN: July 30-Aug. 6
WHERE: East Carolina University
COST: $300
REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 15. Visit https://www.theedgeatecu.com/
CONTACT: Call 252-328-6390 or email doylemekkesj17@ecu.edu.
HIP HOP CAMP
WHO: ages 5-10
WHAT: Campers will explore different styles of dance.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon June 12-15 or 1-3 p.m. July 17-20 (ages 8-10) 1-3 p.m. June 19-22 or 10 a.m.-noon July 10-13 (ages 5-7)
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $150
JAZZ AND CONTEMPORARY INTENSIVES
WHO: ages 11 and older
WHEN: 2-5 p.m. June 19-22, July 10-13 or July 24-27
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $150 per week (discount rate for students also enrolled in ballet intensive)
CONTACT: 355-7880 or email gcbstudio@gmail.com.
MAGNOLIA ARTS CENTER YOUTH ENSEMBLE STUDIO PASSPORT TO THEATER YOUTH WORKSHOP
WHO: grades six-12
WHAT: Students will study acting, participate in vocal and physical exercises, theater games and improvisation. Camp will conclude with short skits performed in a showcase.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 12-16
WHERE: Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St.
COST: $160 (discount if registered by May 20)
REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 1; enrollment is limited. A $20 nonrefundable deposit is required. Need-based scholarships are available.
CONTACT: Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or email info@magnoliaartscenter.com.
MARQUE MAGIC: MUSICAL THEATRE AND DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-9
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. June 19-22
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged.
MISSOULA CHILDREN’S THEATRE CAMP
WHO: grades five to 12
WHAT: Campers will rehearse a play to be performed at the end of camp.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. June 19-24
WHERE: Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
COST: $195
REGISTRATION: Register at Arts of the Pamlico, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C.
CONTACT: Call 946-2504 or visit artsofthepamlico.org.
MUSICAL THEATER DANCE
WHO: ages 8-10
WHAT: Campers will learn steps and moves inspired by choreography from musicals.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 12-15 or July 10-13
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $130
NCADA SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVES
WHO: ages 9-19 (divided into ballet and pointe experience groups)
WHEN: noon-5 p.m. June 20-22 or July 18-20
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $400
REGISTRATION: A $25 registration fee is charged.
CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com
NC SUZUKI INSTITUTE PRE-TWINKLE DAY CAMP
WHO: Ages 4 and 5 Suzuki violin beginners
WHAT: This mini-institute will include group repertoire classes and a movement class.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 8-9
WHERE: A.J. Fletcher Music Center, ECU
COST: $120
REGISTRATION: Enrollment is limited; deadline is June 15. Visit music.ecu.edu/summer/suzuki/
CONTACT: Call 252-328-6851 or email suzuki@ecu.edu
PERFORM A PLAY THEATRE CAMP
WHO: ages 4-13
WHAT: Campers will perform a short play for other children. There are parts for every camper and backstage jobs for those who prefer.
WHEN: 7 a.m.-6:15 p.m. July 17-21 or Aug. 7-11
WHERE: Creative Arts Kids, 1912 E. Fire Tower Road
COST: $175 per week (discounts available for multiple sessions)
REGISTRATION: at Creative Arts Kids or online www.creativeartskids.com
CONTACT: 756-6899
PRINCESS DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 3-6
WHAT: Camp includes creative dance, scrapbooking, crowns and gowns.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon or 2-4 p.m. May 30-June 2 or June 5-8; 4-6 p.m. June 12-15
WHERE: Jaycee Park Auditorium, 2000 Cedar Lane
COST: $65 per session for city residents, $98 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at the Center for Arts and Crafts or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, which will be applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4546
PRINCESSES ON PARADE BALLET CAMP
WHO: ages 3-9 (divided into two age groups)
WHAT: The camp will include princesses, dance, dress-up and crafts.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-20
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A registration fee of $25 is charged.
PRINCESS POWER DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 3-5
WHAT: Camp will include creative movement as well as ballet, arts and crafts.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon June 26-29 or July 24-27
WHERE: Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $120
THE REMIX: JAZZ, HIP HOP, CONTEMPORARY DANCE CAMP
WHO: ages 5-9
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-20
WHERE: North Carolina Academy of Dance Arts, 207 Plaza Drive
COST: $125
REGISTRATION: A $25 registration fee is charged.
CONTACT: 355-2140 or email info@ncacademyofdance.com
SUMMER GUITAR FESTIVAL
WHO: ages 12 and older
WHEN: July 6-9
WHERE: A.J. Fletcher Music Building, East Carolina University
COST: $400 ($250 for weekend only)
REGISTRATION: Visit https://music.ecu.edu/guitar-studies/workshop
CONTACT: 328-6245 or email franke@ecu.edu
SUPERSTAR ACTING CAMP
WHO: first through seventh grade
WHAT: Camp will include acting games, improv, audition tips, and a short performance.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 24-28
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
SUPERSTAR DANCE CAMP
WHO: preschool to seventh grade
WHAT: Campers will learn dance skills, play dance games, and perform a short routine at the end of camp.
WHEN: July 17-21, 9 a.m.-noon (preschool to second grade), 1-4 p.m. (grades three-seven)
WHERE: The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road
COST: $165
REGISTRATION: at CampOakwood.org
CONTACT: 931-0760
TWIRLING CAMP
WHO: ages 6-12
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 17-21
WHERE: Ayden Arts and Recreation Community Center, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden
COST: $25 per week for Ayden resident; $35 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at aydenartsandrec.recdesk.com or the recreation office.
CONTACT: 481-5837
UNICORNS, FAIRIES AND MERMAIDS
WHO: ages 5-7
WHAT: Week will include dance and arts and crafts.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon June 19-22 or July 17-20
WHERE: Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $120
CONTACT: 355-7880
YOUNG DANCERS BALLET, JAZZ AND TAP INTENSIVE
WHO: ages 10-14
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 26-29 or July 17-20
WHERE: The Greenville Civic Ballet, 2285B County Home Road
COST: $150 per week
CONTACT: 355-7880