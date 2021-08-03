Pitt County is the newest community to be included the Visit NC Farms App, which connects residents and visitors to farms, food assets and more across the state, the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday.
The Visit NC Farms App was developed by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ to promote agricultural experiences, support local businesses, and increase access to fresh local food, according to the announcement, made in conjunction with National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 1-8.
The app features listings that include farms and fisheries, pick-your-own farms, farmers markets, local goods and food pantries, restaurants and events that feature food grown, raised, caught and made in North Carolina.
“Agriculture and agribusiness combined is the leading industry in North Carolina, and our economic development efforts should include efforts to enhance this strong sector of our economy,” said Kelly Andrews, Pitt County's economic development director.
The visitor's bureau, also known as Visit Greenville NC, the Pitt County Development Commission and the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Pitt County worked together to finance, manage and market the app, which aims to create awareness and spur growth in visitation and sales at Pitt County’s farm and food assets. The Greenville Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Alliance provided additional financial support to sponsor the app’s annual maintenance fee for its first year.
“Agritourism is a significant component of the travel and tourism industry, which is the second largest industry in North Carolina,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and chief executive of Visit Greenville NC. “We are excited to be part of the Visit NC Farms App program and look forward to attracting visitors to enjoy Pitt County’s wide variety of local agricultural assets and experiences.”
Greenville-Pitt County Locations Featured on the Visit NC Farm App include: Briley’s Farm Market, Brock's Farm, Carolina Country Fresh, Carolina Seasons Nursery, Catholic Charities -Tar River, Community Unity Network, Dickinson Avenue Public House, Farmville Community Garden, Food and Nutrition Services (Food Stamps), Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina-Greenville Branch, G Circle Market, Greenville Community Garden, Grifton Mission Ministries, Haddocks Farm, Homegrown Agriculture, Homeplace Strawberries and More, Joy Soup Kitchen, King’s Deli, Leroy James Farmers Market, Little Creek Market, Making Pitt Fit Community Garden, Nooherooka Natural, Old Creek Produce, Plant and See Nursery, Renston Garden Market, Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm, Southside Farms, Starlight Cafe & Farm, Stokes Family Farm, Strawberries on 903, The Farm on Grape Creek, The Scullery Coffee House & Creamery, Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market, WIC, Yates & Bailey Bee Farm.
“We are promoting our local farms by connecting visitors and residents to healthy food options,” said Leigh Guth, director of the N.C. Cooperative Extension of Pitt County. “And in times of crisis, residents can find emergency food assistance through this app as well.”