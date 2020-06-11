During our initial visit, the dermatology practitioner advised me to remove a layer of skin from my face. I asked her if that would leave me better looking. She said it was worth a try.
I made that last part up. But she did advise me to apply a cream to my face for two weeks to remove any sun-damaged skin that might later become cancerous. In the world of cosmetics, this is called a chemical peel.
I did this once before, and a guy at the office called me hamburger face, for obvious reasons. Because my face had been one big area of sun-damaged tissue, it blistered up and scabbed over as if I had inspected the wrong end of a blowtorch.
Speaking of blowtorches, another way dermatologists remove precancerous areas of the skin is by lighting them up with a little torchlike instrument loaded with liquid nitrogen. They came up with that method after doctors were no longer allowed to smoke cigars in the exam room.
That’s not true either, but it might as well be. The liquid-nitrogen torch leaves one looking as if he walked into someone’s Tampa Nugget.
As a skin cancer veteran, I’m nearly as loyal to dermatologists as I am to my barber. I’ve seen the same doctor, near my work, for about four years, and only switched this time because a large group has built a new facility near my home.
The new place is not in a strip mall like the old one, but there’s a cosmetology counter that looks like it belongs inside a fancy department store.
Dermatology is not plastic surgery, but it’s getting closer.
Another thing that impressed me about the new practice was the lack of posters with gruesome photos of skin abnormalities. Maybe they just have not been delivered yet.
But for the first time ever, my shirtless wait on the exam table did not feature illustrations on the wall of what “too far gone” looks like — with six hairs growing out of it.
I had a precancerous spot on my forehead that needed to be zapped and another one on my neck.
“Have you ever done Efudex?” the nurse practitioner who treated me asked.
Efudex (the new tube says Fluorouracil, but it’s the same thing) is that chemical peel stuff that turned me into a meat monster years ago. Not that I was itching to do that again, but I figured it was about time for another treatment.
There is nothing pleasant about spreading something on your face that warrants instructions on the tube to avoid areas around the eyes and to wash your hands immediately after administering.
I have to put it on before bedtime, which makes me have bad dreams about rubbing my eyes in my sleep and waking up blind.
But the peel does the job on spots you can’t even see yet, which means fewer visits with the blowtorch. And I’m holding on to the chance that I might come out of it looking better, if not better looking.