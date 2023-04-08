GRIFTON
The Grifton School auditorium’s stage was aglow, purple lights illuminated the room, and Miss North Carolina was in the house as four young women competed in the 51st annual Miss Grifton Pageant.
Nearly 250 people attended the April 1 event to see Aaliyah Hewett crowned Miss Grifton 2023. Hewett follows in the footsteps of her mother, Annette Dixon, who was Miss Grifton 1995. She will represent the town at the upcoming Shad Festival and at events throughout the year.
The master of ceremonies, radio and television host John Moore, said it was a historic moment.
“I guess it’s been about 48 years that I have been emceeing pageants since I was a very young broadcaster, and one of the things I always wanted to do was be able to crown the daughter of a previous queen, and have a mom and daughter on the stage at the same time, and tonight Ms. Ann and her daughter Aaliyah we’re on this stage at the same time,” said Moore. “It was a part of my bucket list, and a dream came true, I salute the entire family, and Aaliyah Hewett is going to make a great queen for the town of Grifton.”
Dixon said it was awesome to watch things come full circle and that she was ecstatic to see her daughter win on the very same stage as she did.
Miss Grifton 2018 Samantha Nichols and Miss Grifton 2019 Kaylynn Barnes returned as the coordinators and chose the theme of Women Empowerment. “We have worked very hard to empower each one of these girls and help them in their journey of becoming successful women in our community,” said Nichols.
Barnes praised the efforts of volunteers, sponsors and the four contestants. “We couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls this year and they have really put all of their motivation into it,” said Barnes. “Our theme is Women Empowerment, and I think it’s important for us to teach the younger generation, especially women, that we need to stick together and uplift each other in a negative world.”
The $5 admission fee helps to raise funds for the Shad Festival, and all canned goods collected were for the local food pantry in Grifton and entered donors into the raffle drawing. The competition featured an interview with the judges, casual wear, evening gown, an onstage question, optional talent, and each contestant made posters. The runners-up included:
- Abigail Morgan, daughter of Steven and Melissa Morgan, sponsored by Grifton Food Pride.
- Alexis Pack, daughter of Joseph and Lindsey Farrell, sponsored by Hwy. 55.
- Kylie Casper, daughter of Tiffany Lynch and Keith Casper, sponsored by cleaning by Julie Monroe.
Hewett was sponsored by A and J Landscaping. Judges included Miss Ayden codirector Lindsay Mozingo, Miss Independence co-director Mia Paniagua and Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin.
Martin, a recent graduate of Appalachian State University, also was the event’s special guest and took to the stage to share a few words of encouragement for the audience and the contestants in the spirit of the pageant’s theme.
She said she began her Miss America organization journey in 2019 and on June 25, 2022, she became the third African American to win the job of Miss North Carolina. Martin said as a child and teen she struggled with her body image, but as an athlete, she learned the importance of nutrition and wellness.
Her social impact initiative, #SelfKare: Eat to success, aims to teach people to eat in a way that fuels our minds and bodies for success while taking the focus off weight and appearance. Since 2019 she has spoken to over 5,000 students about the importance of positive wellness, partnered with the United States Department of Agriculture, and published her cookbook, The Self Kare Kitchen: Dorm Meals for the Healthy College Student.
The contestants appeared in gold shimmered mini dresses for their opening number and danced on the stage, off the stage, down the aisle in the audience, and returned to the stage for a big finish. The current Miss East Carolina University, Hanna Stevens, performed a song called “Maybe This Time,” most famously performed by Liza Minelli as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.”
Moore invited Miss Grifton 2022 Mykenzie Bowen on stage after the casual wear segment to share a few highlights of her reign as Miss Grifton, and contestant Abigail Morgan sang “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi along with Nichols.
“The past year has been very special, and I never imagined myself being the person that I am today,” said Bowen. “I have learned a lot, and I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to do everything that I have done in the past year to come the full circle.”
Hewett was named second runner-up in the 2022 Miss Grifton Pageant and said she was going to continue to compete until she won. “I am very proud of her for all the work that she’s put in, not only this year, but last year, and I’m glad that she has the opportunity to do what she has been dreaming of doing ever since she was little,” said Bowen.
Hewett said that becoming Miss Grifton meant a lot to her, that it was a big accomplishment, and she’s up to the challenge of representing the town. “I’m finally Miss Grifton, it was something I was looking forward to winning, I did, and I’m just so happy,” said Hewett.
Hewett will receive a $500 scholarship as the new Miss Grifton as well as a $100 scholarship for being named the people’s choice. The 51st annual Shad Festival starts on Thursday.