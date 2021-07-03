The North Carolina Agromedicine Institute has been nationally recognized for an exemplary project by the Engagement Scholarship Consortium (ESC).
An inter-institutional partnership among East Carolina University, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and North Carolina State University, the institute collaborates with organizations throughout the state to address the health and safety challenges facing North Carolina farmers, foresters, fishermen, and their families and communities.
The institute’s efforts to provide health care and safety training were recognized at the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities ’ Commission on Economic and Community Engagement summer meeting on June 14. The designation has been granted annually to select projects since 2011 by the ESC for outstanding accomplishments in their communities.
Previous recipients of the honor include Purdue University, the University of California at Los Angeles, the University of Louisville, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, among others.
“To recognize the work of the institute is to acknowledge the importance of health and safety for the people in our state and beyond who work diligently day in and day out to produce food and fiber for the rest of us,” said ECU’s Robin Tutor Marcom, director of the North Carolina Agromedicine Institute. “We are honored to serve them and to be able to tell their story.”
The institute serves more than 10,000 individuals annually, including students, agricultural leaders and employees of businesses serving agricultural workers. In 2020, it operated in 97 of 100 counties in the state and provided services to citizens across 30 states and three tribal nations.
Established in 1999, the institute leverages the strengths of its academic partners in medicine, nursing and allied health with expertise in agriculture led by the state’s land-grant campuses. The institute identifies issues relevant to agricultural workers and their families — which make up 17% of North Carolina’s workforce — and provides boots-on-the ground programs and training to help with those issues.
Its programs include the AgriSafe-NC program, Certified Safe Farm program and the AgrAbility program, among others. Its services include health care screenings and tests; behavioral and mental health care services; medical and safety training; and research that has led to more than 320 academic publications.
Grad student bitten by T. rex research
An opportunity to participate in fascinating research as an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh helped lead graduate student Shannon Brink to pursue a master’s degree at East Carolina University.
Brink was in a paleontology class with UW Oshkosh’s Dr. Joseph Peterson when he asked the class if anyone was interested in participating in research.
“As class went on I definitely became interested in working with him, so I went to his office hours … and he gave me a couple of different options, one of which was to determine the bite force of juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex, which excited me — as it would anybody,” Brink said.
After Brink had a chance to get up to speed by reviewing literature on the topic, she and Peterson traveled to the University of Buffalo, where they worked with Dr. Jack Tseng on a project funded by the Geological Society of America.
“There are not a lot of young T. rex bite marks that have been identified and published upon,” Brink said. “There are a bunch on adult T. rex because we have bite marks all over the place.”
Tseng, Peterson and Brink’s project was unique in that it wasn’t a theoretical calculation of bite force; they set out to physically test the force required to create puncture marks similar to those found on fossilized dinosaur bones and attributed to a juvenile T. rex.
Using leg bones from a cow, a juvenile T. rex tooth modeled out of dental grade cobalt alloy, and an electromechanical testing frame, they indented the tooth into the bone over and over.
They determined that the juvenile T. rex could have exerted up to 5,641 newtons of force, far less than the 35,000 newtons generated by an adult T. rex but significantly greater than previous estimates of about 4,000 newtons. For comparison, a human’s bite force is in the 300 newton range.
The study, which bears Brink’s name alongside Tseng’s and Peterson’s, was recently published in the PeerJ journal.
“It’s very exciting,” Brink said. “It’s a little bit surreal, (because) I never saw myself … publishing academic literature.”
Brink said she was in field camp — a six-week capstone course to complete her bachelor’s degree in geology at UW Oshkosh — when she got another push from a professor to apply to graduate schools. Put in the applications and at least give yourself the chance, he told her.
“And then I met my advisor, Dr. (Natasha) Bell, who I’m working with now, and she’s in the environmental engineering department,” Brink said. “She has gotten me interested in water quality and really nurtured that curiosity.”
At ECU, Brink is working on a master’s thesis centered on water quality — comparing different substrates for their de-nitrifying capabilities and investigating whether the presence of E. coli affects those capabilities.
ECU works to inspire its own undergraduates through its Office of Undergraduate Research, which offers a variety of programs and grants that support mentor-led undergraduate research, giving students a way to investigate possible career paths and learn new techniques that aren’t found in a traditional classroom setting.
To read more about the power of T. rex’s chompers, visit sciencedaily.com.