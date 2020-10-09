Aunt Dot is the earliest babysitter I can remember being left with by my parents. She and her husband, Worth, lived two doors away on Mill Street in Albemarle.
I don’t remember saying “Uncle Worth,” but Dorothy Freeman made sure that my older sister Martha and I called her Aunt Dot. It started when I was very young. She would bounce me on her lap and demand to know whose baby I was.
“I’m Aunt Dot’s baby,” was the only correct response. Once she had bounced it out of me, Aunt Dot would throw back her head and laugh. She was a pleasantly loud Southern woman who laughed a lot and was never without Dentyne chewing gum to share.
Worth was always in good spirits, too. He didn’t laugh out loud or bounce me on his knee. But he was quick with a grin, and I never remember him raising his voice. His work had something to do with church pews, and he kept a toothpick in the corner of his mouth.
I remember seeing the portrait of Dot and Worth in the church directory once and thinking that Worth looked different somehow. No toothpick. That was it.
I was a year old and Martha was 3 when our dad became the pastor of West Albemarle Baptist Church in 1962. Dot was always available babysit us whenever the need arose.
Dot and Worth had two sons. I remember only one, Larry. He was in his 20s when I was small. He had been in the military, and his arms were tattooed.
I never even knew the other son’s name. He died young from cancer, but I only recently learned that. I suspect he was already dead when I was spending time in the little house where Dot and Worth lived.
The Stevens’ house was between Dot and Worth’s mill house and the parsonage that was our house. My best childhood friend was Jeffery Stevens. Jeff had five siblings, and they were closer to being family with Dot and Worth.
Jeff and I were the same age. He died when we were 10. My brother was born about six weeks later and was named after him. The bond between our families will never fade.
The family friendship with Dot and Worth was strong, too. But I’m surprised at how little I actually know about them.
They were killed in a car crash during my dad’s second stint as pastor of that church. It happened during the late 1980s or early ’90s. Mom remembers that Dad had to go find their son Larry and break the news to him.
Before Larry died years later, he left at the Stevens house a cedar chest filled with, as far as I know, all that remains of the lives that his parents spent together.
Jo Ann, one of my friend Jeff’s sisters, has kept the chest for many years. She called me a few days ago to ask if I would be interested in having the chest and all of its contents. She’s downsizing and needing to let go of some things.
I love old things, and I love Dot and Worth Freeman. I look forward to learning more about our friends when Martha and Mom help me sift through the contents this weekend. It should be kind of like reading a memoir.
If the top item is the beginning, it starts with Worth’s antique baby picture. I can tell it’s Worth, even without the toothpick.