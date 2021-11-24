Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmer’s Market at 4560 County Home Road will start winter hours this week: The market will be open 8 a.m. to noon today then will be closed Thursday through Dec. 2. It will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Dec. 18 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 23. It will close Dec. 24-Jan. 7, then will reopen 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through the spring on Jan. 8. The Holiday Magic Craft Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 with music and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from 10 a.m to noon with treat bags for the kids and hot spiced cider while supplies last.
Senior exhibition
The ECU School of Art and Design’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery will host the bachelor of fine arts senior exhibition from Nov. 29-Dec. 17. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3. The gallery is located in Jenkins Fine Art Center on Fifth Street. Call 328-6665 or email graygallery@ecu.edu.
FFA poinsettia sale
Poinsettias will be available for purchase in the agriculture shop at Greene Central High School beginning Nov. 30. Sale hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on school days. Appointments may be made for picking up group orders at other times. Poinsettias will be available in four sizes and four colors. For prices or additional information, contact the school at 747-3814 or email henrypasour@greene.k12.nc.us.
Pet donations
McGee Chiropractic, 1330 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite B, is collecting donations for Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter through Dec. 10. Needs include dry dog and puppy food; dry and wet kitten and cat food; clumping cat litter, puppy pads, toys, treats, gas cards, clorox wipes, bleach and paper towels. Pitt Friends is a nonprofit group that helps animals on the euthanasia list at the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Monetary donations can be made out to “Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter” or “FPCAS.” Call 355-5353.
Breast cancer screenings
Vidant Cancer Care will hold free breast cancer screenings for residents without health insurance at the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, 524 Moye Blvd., in Greenville from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The screenings are for women 40 years of age and older with a least one year since their last mammogram. They included a clinical exam and 3D mammogram. Call 847-7867 to register.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Christmas Painting Class 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1.
Bookmobile visit, 10:45-11:15 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 3.
Intermediate Computer Class for those wanting to add to or brush up on computer skills. 2-4 p.m. Mondays, Dec. 6 and 13.
Cozy Conversation Caregiver Coffee, 1-2 p.m. Dec. 13.
Beginner Computer Class, 2-3 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 1, 24, 31.
Fun With Oils with Glenn Nelson, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6-27. Cost is $65.
Beginning Wood Carving, 1-2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 17. Cost is $35.
A Matter of Balance, a four-week series designed to help manage concerns about falling, Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 24-Feb. 6.
Keeping Dementia Out of Your Mind, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25.