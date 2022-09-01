“Old Korea,” a new exhibit at East Carolina University, brings the works of four artists to four different galleries to showcase the art, history, customs and culture of the Korean people.

“Old Korea from the Eyes of Four Western Artists” includes works by Elizabeth Keith (1881-1956), Paul Jacoulet (1896-1960), Lilian May Miller (1895-1943), and Willy Seiler (1903-1988), who traveled to Korea in the early to the mid-20th century and drew scenic landscapes and portrayed the lives of Korean people.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.