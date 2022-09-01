"Old Korea from the Eyes of Four Western Artists" will remain on exhibit through Oct. 1 at four galleries on the ECU campus. Korean and English docent tours are available in Gray Gallery at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturdays.
An opening reception for “Old Korea from the Eyes of Four Western Artists” will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center.
Ronnie Woodward/East Carolina University
“Old Korea,” a new exhibit at East Carolina University, brings the works of four artists to four different galleries to showcase the art, history, customs and culture of the Korean people.
“Old Korea from the Eyes of Four Western Artists” includes works by Elizabeth Keith (1881-1956), Paul Jacoulet (1896-1960), Lilian May Miller (1895-1943), and Willy Seiler (1903-1988), who traveled to Korea in the early to the mid-20th century and drew scenic landscapes and portrayed the lives of Korean people.
Their works are being featured at Wellington B. Gray Gallery, Faulkner Gallery, Spilman Gallery and Proctor-Yongue House on campus. An opening reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday at Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center.
The exhibit, which continues through Oct. 1, is hosted by ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication and School of Design, along with the Korean Association of the Greater Greenville Area. It comes from the personal collections of Dr. Young-Dahl Song and Dr. Juliet Kim Song.
“We are indebted to Dr. Young-Dahl Song and Dr. Juliet Kim Song for the loan of their collection of prints and watercolors by acclaimed artists, which has made this exhibition possible,” Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication Linda Kean said. “I hope that those who have the opportunity to view these works through our exhibition come away with a deeper appreciation for the Korean culture and the artists who captured it on canvas.”
Exhibitions of the Songs’ collections have been held worldwide, including at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (2006-07), Korea Society in New York City (2010), and Charles B. Wang Center at Stony Brook University in New York (2019), among others.
Young-Dahl Song is a professor emeritus of political science who taught government and public administration at ECU for 30 years before his retirement in 1997. Dr. Juliet Kim Song is regarded as the first female full-time doctor at the Pitt County Memorial Hospital, now the ECU Health Medical Center. She is one of the founding members of the Eastern Carolina Anesthesiology Association and worked as a doctor in the Greenville community for 33 years before retirement.
“To some extent, this exhibition is the response to the prejudice toward Asians in America,” said Jin-Ae Kang of the School of Communication, who curated the exhibition with Borim Song of the School of Art and Design. “The artworks in the exhibition focus on how Westerns perceived Korea in the past, but it now asks us how we also process and consider others today. We want visitors to learn an appreciation of diversity, and love for humanity regardless of cultural background or skin color.”
The show is sponsored by two Korean companies in North Carolina, Daedong USA–Kioti Tractor Division, and LS Cable and System-USA along with Overseas Koreans Foundation and Carolina Asia Center.
Korean and English docent tours are available in Gray Gallery at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 1. Gray Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays Wednesdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Other galleries that are part of the exhibit are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. For more information visit www.oldkorea.net.