Opera will be returning to Tarboro in May as the Tarboro Choral Society is preparing for a three-day festival and concert.

The Opera Returns to Tarboro Festival, scheduled for May 19-21, is a tribute honoring the town’s early traditions when the 1895 town hall housed an opera house in addition to city administrative offices, police and fire departments, a choral society announcement about the festival said.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.