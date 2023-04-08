...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
Tarboro Choral Society prepare for the Opera Returns to Tarboro Festival.
Opera will be returning to Tarboro in May as the Tarboro Choral Society is preparing for a three-day festival and concert.
The Opera Returns to Tarboro Festival, scheduled for May 19-21, is a tribute honoring the town’s early traditions when the 1895 town hall housed an opera house in addition to city administrative offices, police and fire departments, a choral society announcement about the festival said.
The weekend will feature music, children’s activities and master classes with the grand finale being the society’s concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in Keihin Auditorium at Edgecombe Community College.
The concert features the chorus, a 30-piece orchestra from Raleigh, and soloists Rebekah and Jeffrey Ambrosini of Oklahoma City.
“The Tarboro Choral Society is comprised of volunteers who are talented and enthusiastic about enriching the cultural heritage of the community through music,” said Brandon Bunn, chair of the society’s board of directors.
Established in 2018, the nonprofit organization features talented singers and musicians from Edgecombe and surrounding counties. It performs free concerts annually thanks to grant funding and donations from patrons, an announcement said.
During the concert, the society will perform selections from John Rutter’s Opera Choruses, first published in 1995. Rutter, a British composer and conductor, arranged 35 classic opera choruses as separate concert works — all with English singing translations.
Festival schedule:
Friday, May 19
7 p.m.: Carolina Choral Artists of Rocky Mount concert in Clark Hall of Calvary Episcopal Church. Event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, May 20
10 a.m.: The Tarboro Choral Society will sing concert selections during the Town of Tarboro’s annual Happening on the Common. Main Stage, Tarboro Town Common. Concert is free and open to the public.
10 a.m.: Children’s Art Workshop with the North Carolina Opera Company. Tarboro Town Common. Workshop is free and open to the public.
11:30 a.m. – Opera Master Class with Rebekah and Jeffrey Ambrosini of Oklahoma City. Public observations welcome. Blount-Bridgers House, Tarboro. Master class is free and open to the public.
Sunday, May 21
7 p.m.: Tarboro Choral Society concert, Opera Returns to Tarboro, in Keihin Auditorium, Edgecombe Community College, Tarboro campus.
Events are free and open to the public. Visit facebook/tarborochoralspciety for more information.