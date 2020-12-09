Please continue to wash your hands, eat healthily, be physically active, wear a face covering and honor all the 6 feet signs in stores and other public spaces.
Q I keep hearing I should make sure I get my omega 3s. Everyone says eat salmon, but I can’t afford it. Are there other fish that are good? CLJ, Greenville
A Brandon Stroud, a senior ECU dietetic student has this advice for you.
Not all fats are bad fats! Omega-3 fatty acids are a good type of fat — polyunsaturated — that you need to include in your diet since your body can’t produce them.
Omega 3s are found in other foods besides salmon. They are in other fatty fish including mackerel, tuna, herring and sardines. You will find them in nuts and seeds such as flaxseed, chia seeds and walnuts. They are in plant oils like canola, soybean and flaxseed oils. Some foods have been fortified to include them like some brands of eggs, yogurt, juices, milk, soy beverages and infant formulas. And of course, there are dietary supplements that have omega 3s in them.
Often our western diets are rather high in omega 6 fatty acids, which are pro-inflammatory or capable of causing inflammation, while omega 3 fatty acids help to fight against inflammation. This is very important because inflammation is a driver of chronic diseases.
The omegas can be broken down into four main categories: alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosapentaenoic acid (DPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). I don’t have space to tell you everything about omegas so I will focus mainly on EPA and DHA since they offer a wide array of health benefits. Both EPA and DHA play a key role in the prevention and treatment of poor health and are considered to have beneficial effects in the prevention of heart disease, stroke, inflammation, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, and atherosclerosis and memory loss.
Outside of disease prevention, adequate omega 3 intake can help raise HDL or “good” cholesterol, may improve sleep, may help fight against anxiety, depression and other mental disorders, and may improve bone and joint health. For you to be able to see some of these benefits you need to be consuming at least two servings of fatty fish a week.
A serving would be considered about 3.5 ounces or about 3/4 cup of fish. While there currently is no recommended daily allowance for DHA or EPA, most experts agree that a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids is somewhere between 200-1,000 milligrams per day. However, most health organizations state that a mix of EPA and DHA in a range of 250-500 milligrams is enough for adults to maintain their health and well-being.
In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends consuming no more than three grams a day of EPA and DHA combined, including up to 2 grams a day from dietary supplements, unless your doctor has told you to use more to lower elevated triglycerides. Just because a little is good doesn’t mean more is better. High dosages could cause bleeding problems and possibly affect immune function. The other side effects include an unpleasant taste in the mouth, bad breath, heartburn, nausea, stomach discomfort, diarrhea, headache and smelly sweat.
Affordable examples of fatty fish include albacore tuna, sardines, anchovies and even some that can be locally caught such as catfish, freshwater bass and striped bass. However, not everyone enjoys the taste of fish and some choose not to eat animal products, so there are alternatives. Other foods that are high in omega 3 fatty acids include flax seeds, chia seeds, soybeans, and walnuts.
Though it is suggested to try and get most of your nutrients from your diet, you may use supplements if you don’t consume enough of the foods with omega 3s. Supplementation is also always an option for those who tend to be picky eaters. Mixing these into your diet can help you to see some of the added benefits mentioned previously. There is need to supplement if you are eating at least 1.5 servings of fatty fish a week. Always talk with your doctor before you start or stop taking a dietary supplement.
Although you can buy a 5-ounce can of salmon or tuna for under $2, supplementation may be much more affordable than buying fresh fish every week. A 60- to 90-day supply of omega 3 supplements ranges anywhere from $10-$40. Comparing this to the price of food, fresh salmon is roughly $14-$17 per pound, $10 per pound for flax seeds, $4 per pound of chia seeds, and $2 per pound for walnuts. When you look at these prices there are many affordable options to ensure you are receiving the proper amount of omega-3s in your diet.
Dr. Roman Pawlak, an expert on vegetarian and vegan diets, suggests that vegans take an algal EPA & DHA supplement with a combined dose of about 500 milligrams per day. The experts tell us most people in the U.S. probably get enough omega 3s, but they need to eat less saturated fat.