AUTISM DAY CAMP
WHO: rising first grade and older
WHAT: Campers will go swimming, canoeing, fishing, make crafts and have times of worship at this Christian camp.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 5-8
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $250
CONTACT: 746-4766
BEGINNER’S KAYAKING
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Campers will learn the basic techniques of kayaking, including water safety, paddle strokes, parts of the vessel, boat orientation and water recovery skills.
WHEN: 8-11 a.m. June 21-23, July 12-14, July 26-28
WHERE: Wildwood Park
COST: $120.55
REGISTRATION: Visit pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/explore-summer-camps
CONTACT: Call 493-7317 or email LWebb@email.pittcc.edu
BEGINNER’S SUP BOARD CAMP
WHO: ages 10-15
WHAT: Campers will learn the basic techniques of stand-up paddle boarding, including water safety, paddle strokes, parts of the vessel, board orientation and water recovery skills.
WHEN: 8-11 a.m. July 19-21, Aug. 9-11
WHERE: Wildwood Park
COST: $120.55
REGISTRATION: Visit pittcc.edu/community/continuing-education/explore-summer-camps
CONTACT: Call 493-7317 or email LWebb@email.pittcc.edu
CREATION ADVENTURE OVERNIGHT CAMP
WHO: rising fifth through rising eighth grades
WHAT: Campers will go hiking, swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp, which will include an overnight tent excursion where campers will experience cooking over a fire.
WHEN: June 11-16, June 25-30, July 9-14, or July 30-Aug. 4
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $575 per week
CONTACT: 746-4766
CREATION DISCOVERY CAMP
WHO: rising first grade through rising fourth grade (day camp); rising third to rising sixth (overnight camp)
WHAT: Campers will go hiking, swimming, canoeing, fishing and have times of worship at this Christian camp.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 12-15, June 26-29, July 10-13 or July 31-Aug. 3 or Aug. 7-10 (day camp); June 11-16, June 25-30, or July 9-14 or July 30-Aug. 3 (overnight)
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $275 per week for day camps; $575 for overnight camps
CONTACT: 746-4766
4-H GOAT CAMP AND LAMB CAMP
WHO: ages 8-12
WHAT: Campers will learn how to care for goats or lambs and show them in competition.
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-4 p.m. June 26-30
WHERE: Pitt County Fairgrounds
COST: $70
REGISTRATION: Deadline is June 23. Enrollment is limited. Register online at pitt.ces.ncsu.edu
CONTACT: Visit https://go.ncsu.edu/pittco4hsummer23 or call 902-1709.
JUNIOR EXPLORERS CAMP
WHO: ages 4-7
WHAT: Camp focuses on nature through science experiments, crafts and outdoor exploration.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon June 12-16, June 20-23, June 26-30, July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $85 for city residents, $100 for others (discount for week of June 20)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4562 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov
JUNIOR NATURE SCIENTISTS CAMP
WHO: ages 4-7
WHAT: Camp focuses on nature through science experiments, crafts and outdoor exploration.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon July 5-7
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $51 for city residents, $60 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
CONTACT: 329-4560 or email mawimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
LITTLE WASHINGTON SAILING SCHOOL
WHO: ages 9-18
WHAT: Campers will learn to sail. No boating experience necessary, but students must be able to swim to participate.
WHERE: 128 S. Market St., Washington, N.C.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday from June 5-Aug. 12
COST: $375 per week
REGISTRATION: Visit www.littlewashingtonsailingschool.org
CONTACT: 402-7878
NATURE EXPLORERS CAMP
WHO: ages 7-9
WHAT: Recreational camp includes outdoor activities such as fishing, boating, hiking, nature games, nature study and camping
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday) June 12-16, June 20-23, June 26-30, July 10-14
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $100 weekly for city residents, $130 for others (discount for week of June 20)
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CAMP
WHO: kindergarten through fifth grade
WHAT: Along with survival skills, campers will learn about the science behind popular outdoor recreation, from learning how to build a fire to discovering how to read a map.
WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. June 25-30
WHERE: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton
COST: $200
REGISTRATION: visit www.atimeforscience.org
CONTACT: 364-2862
OUTDOOR AWARENESS CAMP
WHO: ages 8-13
WHAT: Recreational camp includes outdoor activities such as boating, hiking, nature games, nature activities and camping
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday) July 5-7
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $80 weekly for city residents, $100 for others
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
OUTDOOR SKILLS CHALLENGE
WHO: ages 10-13
WHAT: Recreational camp includes outdoor activities such as team building, primitive fire building, outdoor cooking, boating, fishing, nature games and camping.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (overnight camping session Thursday; camp ends at 9 a.m. Friday) July 17-21, July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4
WHERE: River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road
COST: $105 weekly for city residents, $137 for others.
REGISTRATION: Register at a staffed recreation and parks facility or online at www.greenvillenc.gov. A $25 nonrefundable deposit, applied to the registration fee, is required.
THE REFUGE SUMMER MISSIONS
WHO: rising sixth through completed 12th grades
WHAT: Campers will participate in community service projects, comp activities and times of worship at this Christian camp.
WHEN: June 18-23 or July 23-28
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $575
CONTACT: 746-4766
UNASHAMED: BIBLICAL WORLDVIEW CAMP
WHO: rising eighth to completed 12th grades
WHAT: Campers will participate in sessions designed to teach them how to defend their Christian faith while participating in swimming, fishing, canoeing and other activities.
WHEN: July 16-21
WHERE: Refuge Camp, 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden
COST: $575
CONTACT: 746-4766