Two area writers will go before a panel of judges later this month to see who will become the 2021 Heart of the Pamlico Poet Laureate. The Pamlico Writers’ Group is hosting the competition at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Pamlico Books, 149 N. Market St., Washington, N.C.
Christina Ruotolo of Greenville and Michelle Flye of New Bern were named finalists after the group put out a call for poets last year. The competition has been delayed due to coronavirus concerns. The winner will earn the title and a cash award before a panel of three judges and a small live audience. The winner will succeed Malaika King Albrecht.
Albrect will be a difficult act to follow, said Eileen Lettick, chair of the poet laureate search committee. “She has served us well and given much to the eastern Carolina poet community and to our organization. It is our good fortune to have found her. The Pamlico Writers are excited to see which of the two highly accomplished candidates will follow in Malaika’s footsteps.”
Flye is the owner of The Next Chapter Books & Art in New Bern and publishes poetry on her blog, michellegflye.com. She has been a lover of poetry since first reading e.e. cummings in third grade, she said. She has taught several poetry workshops at Epiphany School of Global Studies and published her first poetry booklet, “Times and Ties,” early in 2020.
In November 2020, she authored a graphic novel, “Hourglass,” and in April 2021 authored “Unsung: A Collection of Illustrated Poetry.” Her collection 100 Warm Days of Haiku will be released in the near future.
“Being an independent author, myself, I am aware of the challenges that face any artist,” Flye said. “I’m happy to have a place where my own books have a home, and even happier to provide a place for other artists to bring their work.”
Ruotolo is an advertising representative for The Daily Reflector, writes the newspaper’s restaurant advertisement column, Hot Dish, and is editor of Her Magazine. She is the author of the poetry book, “The Butterfly Net,” and is the creator and co-author of the nonfiction book, “The Day The Earth Moved Haiti.” She has bachelor’s degree in English literature and communications and master’s degree in creative nonfiction from East Carolina University.
Her poetry and nonfiction have appeared in Petigru Review, Reflections (Pamlico 2017 compilation) and in other magazines and journals, and she has earned numerous awards for her poetry and work with the newspaper.
“When I need to decompress, I turn to poetry,” Ruotolot said. “I can shape the words and build upon the notes like a piece of sheet music until it sings its chorus to me.”
Due to COVID, the the Sept. 26 event will be restricted to a small gathering; however, the program will be videotaped for public viewing on Pamlico Writers’ Group website. For more information, please visit www.pamlicowritersgroup.org.