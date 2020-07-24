KINSTON — Arendell Parrott Academy is preparing to reopen for on-campus classes Aug. 24, the private school announced.
The school last year served approximately 670 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Head of School Brooks Sutton has appointed a health advisory task force which includes two physicians who are infectious disease specialists, a regional hospital administrator, and a full-time school nurse. “We are guided by our parents’ and students’ strong desire for a return to our classrooms,” Sutton said.
New practices and protocols will include regular use of electrostatic disinfectant foggers, temperature checks for staff and students at least twice daily, classroom hand sanitizer stations, and no-touch water fountains which will be used to fill students’ and teachers’ personalized water bottles. “We are committed to educating our APA families on best practices for staying healthy and minimizing exposure to the virus,” Sutton said.
The school will have reduced class sizes and desks placed to accommodate social distancing, but staff plan to offer a full array of academic courses, fine arts electives, and resource classes. As a member of the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association, the school will follow that organization’s guidelines with regards to offering athletics.
“Of course, we will monitor the latest COVID-19 information daily. If an executive order from the governor or directive from public health officials requires us to spend time off campus, we have contingency plans for blended learning, involving face-to-face and virtual instruction, or a return to completely virtual instruction,” Sutton said.