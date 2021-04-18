Three Parrott Academy juniors from Pitt County have been accepted into the 2021 session of the N.C. Governor’s School.
Juniors Kate Robinson and Ava Blair of Greenville will attend with a concentration in dance, and junior Nastia Hnatov of Winterville has been accepted into the visual arts program.
Hnatov’s application required her to submit three works virtually and create a video discussing her inspiration, choice of medium, and process for each piece of art. She will attend Governor’s School at the High Point University campus.
Robinson and Blair will attend at Meredith College.
Their acceptance was based on a video audition and essays.
Robinson was accepted to the 2020 Governor’s School, one of 12 sophomores in the state to receive the honor.
This year’s Governor’s School will be held from June 20 to July 28.