LOST: two dogs, one redbone hound, spayed, microchipped, green collar, one black mixed-breed, female, Trainers Creek off Sheppard Mill Road, 252-714-4494; male brown tabby, 2 years old, blue nylon collar, Limerick Lane, 252-947-2939; neutered Jack Russell-beagle mix, “Oreo,” Old Tar Road and Orchard Lane, 252-756-6788; neutered gray and white long-haired cat, “Sassy,” 5 years old, Cheryl Court, Winterville, 252-413-7875.
FOUND: neutered shepherd mix, Oakley-Old Creek Road, Stokes, email sebaile3@ncsu.edu; mixed-breed dog, rust color, microchip; Ray and Howard roads, 919-971-4162. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host its seventh annual Night to Paws fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $75 each and include dinner, beer and wine, a silent auction, prize drawings, and live entertainment from Built for Comfort. Visit one.bidpal.net/ANTP2022/welcome.