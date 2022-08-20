Adoption event

Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, will host a Clear the Shelter adoption event from noon-4 p.m. today. Cats will be available for adoption for $43, while dogs will be available for $63, which is half price the regular adoption fees. The fee includes spay or neuter surgery and vaccinations. No appointments are needed. To preview available pets, visit petango.com/pittshelter. Call 902-1725.


