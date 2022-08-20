Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, will host a Clear the Shelter adoption event from noon-4 p.m. today. Cats will be available for adoption for $43, while dogs will be available for $63, which is half price the regular adoption fees. The fee includes spay or neuter surgery and vaccinations. No appointments are needed. To preview available pets, visit petango.com/pittshelter. Call 902-1725.
Dog Wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Capital Subaru, 3999 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.
Humane Society Wordle
The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina will host a Wordle “golf tourney” from Aug. 1-18. The fundraiser is based on the online game and gives participants up to six tries per day to guess a five-letter word. Participants email daily results to HSECWordle@gmail.com. Entry fee is $25, and prizes will be awarded to the first- and second-place winners with the lowest total scores. Visit hsecarolina.org for more information.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.