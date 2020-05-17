Lost and found pets
LOST: “Vernon,” hound, neutered, red with white on toes and thin white streak on face, 4 years old, 80 pounds, red, faded collar with name tag, large head, droop ears, Grimesland near the Pitt-Beaufort County line, 902-1731; “Lacey,” pit bull-Lab, spayed, black, 1 year old, and “Charlie,” male, pit bull-Lab mix, black and white, 1 year old, black studded collar, both Allen Gay Road, Farmville, 717-2764 or 364-5149; “Fuzz,” Napoleon long hair, neutered, blue and gray, yellow eyes, small and slender, 5 years old, long, bushy tail, microchipped, Tucker Road and Tradewinds Way, Grimesland, 902-1731; “Phoebe,” long-haired cat, spayed, tortoiseshell, black and orange, microchipped, Langston Farm, Winterville, 937-475-1877; “Jasper,” cat, neutered, black, 4 years old, big pouch on stomach, 26 pounds, microchipped, Brook Hollow subdivision, 902-1731; “Evan,” cat, neutered, black and white, 10 months old, microchipped, Keys Court, 864-4378; “Daisy,” cat, spayed, black tuxedo with white under belly, green eyes, 3 years old, 12 pounds, small, medium build, Blackjack Grimesland Road, Savannah Court, 414-8138 or 561-8018.
FOUND: cat, gray, white and orange, light green eyes, 1-2 years old, medium, slender build, shy, collar, Park West apartments, 902-1731; mixed breed, young puppy, white with brown and black face, distinct markings, Staton Road and U.S. 264, 902-1731; cat, buff, male, collar, Brook Valley subdivision. 902-1731; Lab mix, black, young, collar and leash, Speedway on 10th Street. 902-1731; rottweiler mix, black and brown, young, N.C. 30 near Briery Swamp and N.C. 903 North, Stokes. 902-1731 (all reclaims must include proof of ownership).
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has been rescheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.