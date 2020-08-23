Lost and found pets
LOST: “Ripley,” Lab-whippet mix, spayed, mostly black with white markings on chest and paws, microchipped, purple collar, Evans Street and Regency Boulevard, 614-824-8298; “Goldie,” neutered orange tabby, 2 years old, green-yellow eyes, medium-size, Clayroot Road, 916-9740; “Oreo,” Malti-poo, neutered, 4 years old, black with white chin, white hairs on chest, South Square Drive, Winterville, 933-7613; “Rocky,” medium-size, neutered brown and black tabby, 2 years old, long nose, black feet, yellow-green eyes, the Heritage, West Arlington Boulevard, 919-599-9936; “Sylvester,” large, neutered black and white tuxedo cat, small white tip on tail, 11 years old, Duke Road, Windsor subdivision, 347-1828.
FOUND: yellow Lab, male, senior, Mills Road, 902-1731; gray tabby, male, 1-2 years old, white feet and neck, near Paramount 3800, 902-1731 (all reclaims must provide proof of ownership).
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Virtual Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, which was scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton, is being changed to a virtual event. Visit hsecarolina.org or email ANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.