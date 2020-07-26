Lost and found pets
LOST: “Smokey,” cat, spayed, gray, 8 years old, underbelly pouch, Compton Road, Lynndale East, 714-9666; “Bear,” cat, neutered, 2 years old, orange and white, microchipped, plump, Jolyn Court near Gold Leaf and County Home Road, 916-0604; “Gracie,” long-haired cat, spayed, 9-10 years old, solid gray, front declawed, Sumrell Street, Cherry Oaks, 531-0359; “Salem,” cat, male, 2 years old, yellowish-green eyes, 5-8 pounds, light blue collar, Norris Store Road, Winterville, 227-3955; “Django,” male, black cat, medium size, has eye problem, Reed-Northwood, Washington, N.C., 919-306-1817; “Jasper,” long-haired cat, male, black, white patches on chest and stomach, flea collar, Third, Fourth and 10th streets, 320-8822; “Sweet Sweet,” cat, spayed, 8 months old, 6 pounds, Calico, microchipped, County Home and Worthington roads, 917-1988; “Kiki,” cat, spayed, 8 years old, brindle, black and orange, end of tail is bright orange, ear tipped, small and slender, River Road, Vanceboro, 474-4584.
FOUND: pit bull, brindle, male, collar, U.S. 264, 902-1731; German shepherd mix, brown, female, River Road, Washington, 902-1731; pit mix, female, young adult, white and brown, medium-slender, has fleas, ear infection, appears to have recently had puppies, Weyerhaeuser Road, Grifton, 902-1731; long-haired cat, 3-4 months old, gray, leg injury, Tram Lane, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Dog wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Fluff and Puff Dog Wash from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Capital Subaru of Greenville, 3999 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large dogs. Other grooming services are available for an additional fee. Proof of rabies is required for all dogs. Bring a copy of the rabies certificate; tags alone are not acceptable.
A Night to Paws
The sixth annual A Night to Paws fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include cocktails, dinner, a silent auction and musical entertainment by Built for Comfort. Tickets are $75. Visit hsecarolina.org or emailANightToPaws2020@gmail.com.