Lost and found pets

LOST: dog, “Rog,” male mixed-breed, red and brown, red nylon collar, 3 years old, medium/slender, ears droop, long, curled tail Ivy and Mills roads, N.C. 43 area, 252-229-0654, email eds0910@hotmail.com; dog, “Blade,” neutered blue pit bull mix, brown with white, black leather collar, 3 years old, 75 pounds, semi-erect ears, short tail, and female mixed-breed dog, “Grace,” brown, nylon collar, 9 months old, 35 pounds, medium/slender, ears droop, short tail, Memorial Drive, 252-327-7005, email dadnbosia@yahoo.com; dog, “Gigi,” female Bernoddle, black with white on face, chest, and feet, multi-color nylon collar, 15 weeks old, 25 pounds, ears droop, curled tail, Porter Road, 252-320-6627, email icyou1969@aol.com.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.