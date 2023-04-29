LOST: dog, “Rog,” male mixed-breed, red and brown, red nylon collar, 3 years old, medium/slender, ears droop, long, curled tail Ivy and Mills roads, N.C. 43 area, 252-229-0654, email eds0910@hotmail.com; dog, “Blade,” neutered blue pit bull mix, brown with white, black leather collar, 3 years old, 75 pounds, semi-erect ears, short tail, and female mixed-breed dog, “Grace,” brown, nylon collar, 9 months old, 35 pounds, medium/slender, ears droop, short tail, Memorial Drive, 252-327-7005, email dadnbosia@yahoo.com; dog, “Gigi,” female Bernoddle, black with white on face, chest, and feet, multi-color nylon collar, 15 weeks old, 25 pounds, ears droop, curled tail, Porter Road, 252-320-6627, email icyou1969@aol.com.
FOUND: dog, female chocolate Lab, dark brown with bald areas on elbows and one bald spot on tail, two collars; one pink, blue, and white; other collar is a thin, plastic, and blue, 8-12 years old, droop ears, long tail, Mulberry Lane and Arlington Boulevard, 919-793-5504, email melissastacy01@gmail.com; dog, female pit bull mix, brown and white with a brown circle on top of head encircled in a white area, brown around eyes, and brown ears, blue/black nylon collar, ears folded, long tail, Speight Seed Farm and Forlines roads, Winterville, 252-532-1626, email amandapetersen88@gmail.com.
Adoption event
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, will host Adopt a Shelter Pet Day from 1-5 p.m. today. Fees are $85 for cats and $125 for dogs and cover spay or neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping, heartworm and FIV testing. Call 902-1725.
Baseball fundraiser
The May 25 baseball game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks will be a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Five County Stadium, Zebulon. Tickets are $13. HSEC will receive $6 from every ticket purchased through the link at hsecarolina.org.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat.
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.