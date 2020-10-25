Lost pets
LOST: “Pluto,” cat, female, declawed on front, Saddleback Drive, 919-273-5489; “Benji,” terrier mix, male, dirty white, small, semi-erect ears, short tail, Cooper Street, Winterville, 373-4681; “Rocky,” Lab-Rottweiler mix, male, 1 year, black with white on chest, small, short fur, folded ears, blue collar, Westwood near Wellcome Middle, 864-1518; “Ivy Marie,” Walker-foxhound, spayed, 7 years old, white with rich brown and black spots, brown ears, tall and slender, brown eyes, 30 pounds, droop ears, microchipped, Bluebeech Lane and Golf View Drive, Ironwood, 703-939-0412; “Bella,” Pomeranian, female, tan and white, 2 years old, Old River Road, 367-1947; four great Pyrenees puppies, white, 2 months old, possibly stolen, Stevenson Lane, 919-869-0149 or 919-330-6225; “Gypsy,” cat, spayed, black, gray and silver tabby, green eyes, 3 ½ years old, petite, red velvet-diamond collar, Blackjack Grimesland and Sis Mills Road, 531-7235.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Wednesday at Wasabi, 1605 E. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.