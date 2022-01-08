Lost and found pets
LOST: cat, dilute calico, female, 3 moths old, 566 W. Hanrahan Road, Grifton, 804-381-1418; “Tobi,” cat, gray short hair, male, 6-7 years old, green eyes, around 4 pounds, ear clipped, toe has a bent nail, 2221 Hyde Drive, 252-702-9565; “Baby,” brown and black tabby male, 3 years old, 6-7 pounds, 607 Kempton and Cheltenham drives, 252-367-9239; “Cat,” female, brown tabby, white paws, 8 years old, light green eyes, tip of one ear is split, blue, pink, purple collar, 800 Heath St., 252-702-8888; dog, blue heeler, 7 years old, Pigpen Road, 252-813-7869.
FOUND: cat, female, Siamese, 1-3 years old, blue eyes, cream and black fur, East Wright Road, and 10th Street, 252-702-4968; cat, Persian, beige, long hair, blue eyes, bushy tail, Treetops Circle, 919-440-3950; dog, female Husky-shepherd mix, light brown with white paws and dark brown back stripe, medium size, slender build, flea collar, Old Pactolus Road, 252-702-8888. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.