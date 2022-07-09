Lost and found pets
LOST: “Handsome,” neutered white cat with black spots, large, slender, has thyroid condition, microchipped: # 48320951F, Company: Home Again, Mill Creek Drive off Frog Level Road, 347-735-3169, email: mandarinblossom@gmail.com; “Lola,” spayed, medium-size brindle pit bull, nylon collar, multi-colored purple and pink, folded ears, long tail, Fescue Drive off Frog Level Road, 252-325-6304, email: jessicaknight09.jk@gmail.com; “Titan,” male Basset hound-mix, tan and black, collar, Circle Drive, 252-495-3057, email: Ginacole3@yahoo.com;“David,” neutered gray and white mixed-breed dog, 60 pounds, semi-erect ears, short fur, black collar, approach with caution, Stantonsburg/Fountain, Good News Church, 252-230-2912, email: lmooring38@yahoo.com; “Thor,” neutered black cat with white paws and chest, long tail, Evans Street, 910-585-8608, email: sajenky101@gmail.com; “Gracie,” spayed brown, white and calico cat, 10 years old, flea collar, off B. Stokes Road, 252-531-9538, 252-717-0629, email: reelguitars@yahoo.com.
FOUND: female terrier-retriever mix, blonde with white chest and paws, fur short, ears droop, Staton House Road, 252-531-6732, email: marciatedrow@gmail.com. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.
Dog Wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. July 16 at Capital Subaru, 3999 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.