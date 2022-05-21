Lost and found pets
LOST: “Loki,” dog, male, terrier pit mix, neutered and microchipped, blue nylon collar, 2 years old, medium size, medium build, short fur, droopy ears, long tail, Whaley Road, Grifton, 605-545-3864; “Pewter,” gray cat, male, 2 years, green eyes, 5 pounds, 1400 Benbrook Lane, 347-4786
FOUND: small, slender dog, mixed-breed, female, wavy fur, semi-erect ears, long tail, floral nylon collar, Mockingbird Lane, 919-745-9340 (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Adoption Party
Pitt County Animal Services will host a “Caturday Adoption Party” from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at 4550 County Home Road. All cats and kittens are available for adoption with no appointments needed. The regular adoption fee of $85 has been reduced to $25. To preview PCAS adoptable cats, visit our Petango page. For more information, contact Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Dog Wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. June 12 at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.