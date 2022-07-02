Lost and found pets
LOST: “Sasha,” spayed, mixed-breed mixed dog, erect ears, long tail, Cobb Dail and VOA roads, Farmville, 252-717-1198 or 252-717-9890. Email: monicaoneal08@gmail.com; “Romani,” spayed, black and gray long-haired cat, 12 pounds, Wildwood Drive and Cedar Lane, Ayden, 252-341-4795. sdpagona@yahoo.com; four brown puppies, droopy ears, long tails, taken from yard on Stokes Road, 252-341-4886. Email: dsmanning46@gmail.com; “Finn,” neutered, short-haired black and white cat, white with black spots and black spot near nose, 12 pounds, has heart murmur, East Third Street, 252-292-1455 or 252-292-5550. Email: ninaluciforms@gmail.com; “Riley,” spayed, German short-haired pointer, brown and white, 35 pounds, folded ears, stub tail, Northwinds Lane and Tucker Road, 203-913-7354, email: eileengreen155@gmail.com.
FOUND: two female beagles, one with blue-orange collar, one with green harness, small, slender, Fountain off N.C. 222, 252-341-6775, mail: ashleyb1204@me.com; female tan and white dog, 10 pounds, 8 weeks old, pink collar, halter, Lewis Farm Road near U.S. 264 bypass, Farmville; 252-245-0425, email: garyfoote111@yahoo.com; yellow and white dog, male, Lab mix, 6 months old, red collar, Old Creek Road, 252-531-7734. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.
Dog Wash
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. July 16 at Capital Subaru, 3999 S. Memorial Drive, Winterville. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.