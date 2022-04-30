Lost pets
LOST: “Nugget,” large, neutered, short-hair cat, ear tipped, green eyes, Knollwood and Sherwood drives, 714-4474; “Theo,” neutered cat, Russian blue, dark gray, green eyes, microchipped, orange nylon collar with name on charm, Heath and East 10th streets, 804-938-8906; “Bronco,” large, black male Lab mix, 2 years old, brown eyes, white mark underneath mouth, small scab on nose, droopy ears, Joe Gardner Road, Grifton, 561-5881; “Evie,” spayed black and white cat, medium-length hair, 2 years old, green eyes, 5 pounds, bald spots on ears, Saint Joseph Street, Grifton, 916-2122.
Parks and Paws
Goose Creek State Park, 2190 Camp Leach Road, Washington, N.C., will host Parks and Paws from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. The event will include demonstrations by Chocowinity Search and Rescue and Top Dog Academy, as well as information about cat rescue from Paws and Love Rescue and live birds from Carolina Raptor Center. The event also will feature animal adoptions, face-painting and children’s crafts. Live dog events will take place on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and author Kay Purvis will read from her book “Growing Up with Love” at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Visit ncparks.gov/Visit/parks/gocr/main.php or call 923-2191.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic is temporarily closed and is undergoing renovations as it awaits the arrival of a new veterinarian. The nonprofit organization is accepting donations to help with the cost of clinic upgrades while there is no incoming revenue. To donate, visit www.spaytoday.net or mail to Spay Today, 4550-B County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.