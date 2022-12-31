Lost and found pets

LOST: dog, “Remi,” spayed, German shepherd, white with some tan, turquoise nylon collar, 80 pounds, 6 years old, ears erect, long tail, Stantonsburg Road, 252-413-9532 or 252-744-2488, email: dlong0921@gmail.com; dog, “Ava,” female, Yorkie mix, brown, green nylon collar, microchipped, less than 10 pounds, 9 years old, Grovemont Drive, 252-375-2627 or 252-347-4265, email: keisiaellis@gmail.com.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.