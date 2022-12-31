LOST: dog, “Remi,” spayed, German shepherd, white with some tan, turquoise nylon collar, 80 pounds, 6 years old, ears erect, long tail, Stantonsburg Road, 252-413-9532 or 252-744-2488, email: dlong0921@gmail.com; dog, “Ava,” female, Yorkie mix, brown, green nylon collar, microchipped, less than 10 pounds, 9 years old, Grovemont Drive, 252-375-2627 or 252-347-4265, email: keisiaellis@gmail.com.
FOUND: dog, pit bull, no collar, ears semi-erect, Oxford Road, Brook Valley Country Club, 404-791-9959, email: dperryatl@suddenlink.net; dog, medium-slender, male, tan and white, no collar, ears semi-erect, long tail, Camille Drive-Cherry Tree, Winterville, 517-899-5605 or 517-206-6348. email: molls_lorraine@outlook.com; dog, young, female, pit mix, medium size, no collar, color brindle, ears semi-erect, long tail, East 10th St., 619-847-5130, email: Mackenzie.sampier@gmail.com; dog, female, foxhound, no collar, 45 pounds, no collar, Size/build medium and slender, droopy ears, long tail, U.S. 264, Farmville, 808-814-7541, email: m.v.huggins@gmail.com.
Friends calendars
Pitt Friends has 2023 calendars available for sale as a fundraiser for the group. Two calendar styles are available, each featuring dogs previously adopted from Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Cost is $19.99 each. Visit https://pittfriendspooches.wordpress.com.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.