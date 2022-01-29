...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to
Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
LOST: “Shane,” dog, Staffordshire mix, neutered, microchipped, 1 year and 9 months old, brown eyes, black, brown and brindle color, slender build, droopy ears, long tail, 871 Spring Brown Church, Walstonburg, 714-1422; “Blaze,” large orange tabby, short hair, neutered, microchipped, gray flea collar, 1 year 9 months old, golden eyes, 10 pounds, medical needs, 757-338-4442; “Rebel,” large male, pit-Lab mix, tan color, 6 years old, light brown eyes, droopy ears, long tail, Jackie Field Road and Camico Lane, 252-814-7622; “Shaggy,” large pit bull mix, light brown fur, slender,174 Ives St., Bethel, 252-450-9872; “Midnight,” German shepherd mix, male, black with brown spots, white spot on chest, green and black nylon collar, Sands Road, 252-452-6611.
FOUND: female, dilute calico cat, small, slender, short hair, about 1-year old, yellow eyes, 7 pounds, pink nose, white stripe along the left side of nose, Red Banks Road and Arlington Boulevard, 808-354-8306; dog, female, brown eyes, dark brown fur, medium size, stocky build, droopy ears, long tail, 252-946-9118; dog male, medium size, medium build, medium fur, erect ears, long, bushy tail, Old River and Barrus Construction roads, 910-620-7469; male, shepherd mix, large, slender build, long tail, hurt front paw, limping, Gum Swamp Church, 252-344-7005; dog, tan and white pit bull, female, Church and St. Joseph streets, 860-213-2442. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.