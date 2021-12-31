Lost and found pets
LOST: “Molly,” German shepherd mix, spayed, 7 years old, black eyes, 70 pounds, black with white and black spotted chest, brown, speckled feet, semi-erect ears, long tail, River Chase Drive near 10th Street and Portertown Road, 919-631-7984; “Trinity,” dark gray and white cat, spayed, 17 years old, green eyes, 10 pounds, Shamrock Way, 252-714-7216; “Lucifer,” brown tabby, neutered, 2 years old, green eyes, medium size, Winterville, 919-801-9162; “Pumpkin,” orange tabby, microchipped, neutered, 2 years old, 9 pounds, green eyes, white on paws and under chin, King George Road and Portertown Road, 252-916-3127; “Miss Pretty,” cat, spayed, pink nylon collar with a name tag, Rountree Road, 641-680-9561.
FOUND: kittens, three black and one yellow, 16 weeks, Old Tar Road, Winterville, 252-414-9890; hound mix, male,white with brown and black coloring, medium size, hazel eyes, silver chain collar, Old Pactolus Road and Blue Huron Drive, 252-702-0902. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.