Lost and found pets
LOST: neutered orange and white, flea collar, East Third Street, 678-325-8066; German shepherd-beagle mix, male, green collar, South Davis Drive, Farmville, 714-5023; hound, neutered, silver chain; Sterling Pointe Drive, 910- 389-4988; German shepherd mix, spayed, Mills Field, Grimesland, 481-2222.
FOUND: black female, cat, Forbes and 10th streets, 724- 831-7942.
Pets in the Park
Pets in the Park will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The free event will include music, contests, children’s activities and vendors. Area animal rescue organizations will have pets available for adoption. Visit encpetsinthepark.com.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Canine Crawl
The 20th annual Canine Crawl to benefit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduled from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.