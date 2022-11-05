LOST: “Dash,” male dog, no breed indicated, medium to large, slender, with short fur, cropped ears and a long tail, Winterville, 252-258-0873, email hesterk189@students.ecu.edu;”Chloe Jane,” spayed Himalayan cat, 9 years old, 25-30 pounds, white, grayish tan, and black, long-hair, blue eyes, bushy tail, Summerhaven Drive, 252-661-6394, email erma1989@yahoo.com;“Brady,” neutered cat, buff and cream with three darker stripes down back with swirls on sides, left ear tipped, tail long, Laurie Ellis Road and Laurie Meadows Way, 252-751-3900, email msusiemcullough@gmail.com; “Thor,” neutered Great Pyreness, long, white fur, 100 pounds, turquoise nylon collar; tail short, curled, and bushy, Treetops Circle, Winterville, 252-412-6156, email trevashaye@yahoo.com.
FOUND: male brindle Lab mix, green collar with rainbow leash, Sedgefield Drive, 252-902-1275; female Persian cat, gray with white flea collar, declawed, bushy tail, Brownlea Drive, 619-838-8820, email mellific1@gmail.com; male German shepherd, large, Campus Pointe, 919-726-6653, email desaividhi434@gmail.com; brown male Mastiff, 2310 N.E. Greenville Blvd.,252-902-1725; male white and brown, pit bull, large, ears folded, tail long, Old Tar and Ayden Golf Club roads, 252-714-1795, email bubbadx9807@gmail.com.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Donations of treats also are accepted. Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.
To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation from staff before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.