Lost and found pets

LOST: “Dash,” male dog, no breed indicated, medium to large, slender, with short fur, cropped ears and a long tail, Winterville, 252-258-0873, email hesterk189@students.ecu.edu;”Chloe Jane,” spayed Himalayan cat, 9 years old, 25-30 pounds, white, grayish tan, and black, long-hair, blue eyes, bushy tail, Summerhaven Drive, 252-661-6394, email erma1989@yahoo.com;“Brady,” neutered cat, buff and cream with three darker stripes down back with swirls on sides, left ear tipped, tail long, Laurie Ellis Road and Laurie Meadows Way, 252-751-3900, email msusiemcullough@gmail.com; “Thor,” neutered Great Pyreness, long, white fur, 100 pounds, turquoise nylon collar; tail short, curled, and bushy, Treetops Circle, Winterville, 252-412-6156, email trevashaye@yahoo.com.


