LOST: long-haired male brown tabby, 6 months old, green collar, Cherry Court apartments, 252-367-3258; neutered gray cat, 11 months old, dark blue collar with fish pattern, Library Street, 203-644-5990; male Lab-pit mix, black with white chest and white back paw, 1 year old, 25 pounds, Piney Neck in Vanceboro. 919-260-5900; orange and white tabby, neutered, First Street, 919-745-0267.
FOUND: dog, pit mix, female, brown and white. Oakley and Mason School roads, 252-327-6274; male dog, white with black spots, Old River Road, 910-620-7469; two golden retriever mixes, one male and one female, one with pink collar and one with NC State collar, Duke Road and Squire Drive, 252-412-0847; male orange and white short-haired cat, upper right leg shaved, Elm Street, 919-210-3594. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic is temporarily closed and is undergoing renovations as it awaits the arrival of a new veterinarian. The nonprofit organization is accepting donations to help with the cost of clinic upgrades while there is no incoming revenue. To donate, visit www.spaytoday.net or mail to Spay Today, 4550-B County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
BARK!
The seventh annual BARK! will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Stokes Family Farm, 3674 Ivy Road. Hosted by radio station 92.3/101.1 The River and sponsored by Capital Subaru of Greenville, along with Kathryn Glenn- Keller Williams Realty, the event will include a dog fun zone, along with a petting zoo, vendors, K9 training demonstrations and food trucks. Those who bring donations of cleaning supplies, dog or cat food, cat litter, puppy pads, or pet beds for the Pet Food Pantry will have a chance to win prizes.