...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until late Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 03/15/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
LOST: “Ranger” (Wally on microchip), neutered Lab-coonhound mix, tri-color; microchip ID 982000409653477, 55 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Juanita and Fifth streets, Ayden, 585-749-909, 252-830-5536 or 828-423-2754, email: lexa1293@gmail.com; “Bubba,” neutered white with gray cat, gray spot on chin that looks like a beard, tattoo on belly, 15 pounds, Copper Beach apartments, 910-800-0220, email jadabarnes3304@gmail.com; cat, “Blackjack,” spayed black with white, 5 to 7 pounds, one ear clipped, short tail, N.C. 903, Stokes area, 252-413-9006, 252-752-5043 or 252-531-6908, email sandwautosales1@gmail.com.
Night to Paws
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host the Night to Paws fundraising event at 6 p.m. today at the Hilton Greenville, 207 Greenville Blvd. The ticketed event will include food, entertainment, a silent auction, and prize drawings. Dress is cocktail casual. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Friends fundraiser
Buck Wild with Pitt Friends, a fundraiser, will be held from 1-4 p.m. April 22 at Buck Wild Tavern, 4052 S. Memorial Drive. The event will include a silent auction, live music and animals available for adoption. Visit facebook.com/groups/168347796585110.
Adoption event
Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, will host Adopt a Shelter Pet Day from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Fees are $85 for cats and $125 for dogs and cover spay or neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping, heartworm and FIV testing. Call 902-1725.
Mutt strutters
Pitt County Animal Services is seeking volunteer “mutt strutters” to walk dogs at 9 a.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 4550 County Home Road. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate (16 or older with parental consent). Call 902-1725.
‘Rover Nights’
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. It is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment. Crates, food, and treats provided. To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive confirmation before scheduling pickup.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for a cat.
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.