Lost pets

LOST: “Ranger” (Wally on microchip), neutered Lab-coonhound mix, tri-color; microchip ID 982000409653477, 55 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Juanita and Fifth streets, Ayden, 585-749-909, 252-830-5536 or 828-423-2754, email: lexa1293@gmail.com; “Bubba,” neutered white with gray cat, gray spot on chin that looks like a beard, tattoo on belly, 15 pounds, Copper Beach apartments, 910-800-0220, email jadabarnes3304@gmail.com; cat, “Blackjack,” spayed black with white, 5 to 7 pounds, one ear clipped, short tail, N.C. 903, Stokes area, 252-413-9006, 252-752-5043 or 252-531-6908, email sandwautosales1@gmail.com.

