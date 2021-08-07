Lost and found pets
LOST: “Kap,” pit bull, male, gray (brindle) with white feet, 1 year old, large-stocky, North Eastern Street, 325-2672 or 377-7938; “Kobe,” pit bull, male, gray and white only on chest, 1 year old, large-stocky, Old Stantonsburg Road and Mozingo exit, 919-756-4635.
FOUND: black cat, Tanglewood Road area, 919-360-7580. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 today at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Rabies vaccinations
Pitt County Animal Services will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Staton Road. The cost of each vaccination is $10, and payment will be cash or check only. Only 1-year rabies vaccinations will be available. All animals must be secured in a carrier or on a leash. For more information, contact Pitt County Animal Services at 902-1726.
Adoption fee increase
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will increase its adoption fees beginning Monday. The dog adoption fee will be $200, and the cat adoption fee will be $100. Fees include spaying or neutering, microchipping, deworming, heartworm testing and prevention and flea prevention. Visit hsecarolina.org.
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited, and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.