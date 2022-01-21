Lost and found pets
LOST: “Juniper,” brown cat, spayed, slender, 8 pounds, 5 years old, blue flea collar Treybrooke Circle, 919-406-4872; “Loosie,” tan and brown female dog, female, 7 years old, brown eyes, 60-70 pounds, droop ears, long tail, Summer Green apartments, tarceybambrose@gmail.com.
FOUND: male, Walker hound, brown eyes, around 50 pounds,medium size, slender build, Stanley and Grover Hardee roads, 919-222-5434; male Chihuahua, black, 6 years old, blue nylon collar, Old Highway 11 between Winterville and Ayden, 423-494-8489; large, white and tan female dog, Holland and Bud Parker Road, 252-531-6061; male, tan and white boxer-pit mix, about 8 months old, 50 pounds, white stripe on face, white chest, erect ears, long tail, U.S. 264 and Whichard Road, 252-830-0881; male, white cat with a black tail and face, medium size, long tail, Texas Roadhouse, 910-330-9496. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Shelter reduced capacity
Renovations at Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, have resumed. Capacity at the shelter is limited and operations are affected. The shelter is unable to accept owner surrenders. Adoptions and reclaims will continue by appointment. Call 902-1726 for more information.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s general operating hours are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.