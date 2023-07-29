Lost and found pets

LOST: dog, “Eevee,” spayed Doberman, microchipped, ears droop, long tail and curled, N.C. 258, Farmville, 252-375-7472, email tiacat13@gmail.com; dog, “Rocky,” male pit bull, blue brindle, blue nylon collar, 80 pounds, folded ears, short tail, Bethel, JA Manning Road, 434-996-3774, email stone.m1230@gmail.com; cat, “Karma,” spayed tabby calico mix with white belly and ears; has large slightly rounded ears, 7 pounds, microchipped, 828-773-7191, email carolinemonday@gmail.com; cat, “Rixer,” neutered gray and black, and tabby, 10 months old, slender, microchipped, Kittrell Farms Drive, 252-227-3718. email saraheckert20@yahoo.com; neutered black cat, “Kodie,” green Seresto flea collar, 14 years old, 7-8 pounds, Lee Street 252-531-4417 or 252-341-4586.

  

