Lost pets
LOST: “Dispatch,” male orange tabby, medium size, 2-3 years old, Brandy Brook Road in Brandy Creek South and Portertown Road, 367-1697; “Elsa Imani,” pit bull-Chow mix, female, black/brindle, 10 months old, red and black plaid bandanna, pink collar, possibly injured, jumped out of car on N.C. 11 near the Old Contentnea School, 253-0872.
Pet fostering
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Road, is in need of foster families provide temporary care for kittens, puppies, dogs, and cats. Some animals may only need a home for several days, while others may need several months of care. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org/become-a-foster.
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 2-3 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.