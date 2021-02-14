Lost and found pets
LOST: “Maxine,” terrier mix, spayed, 14 years old, white, wire haired, black spots, black ears, large, round black spot on back, small, slender, 11 pounds, long tail, vision impaired, deaf, Mobley’s Bridge, JC Galloway roads area, 341-2148; “Mama Cat,” long-haired black cat, spayed, 3 years old, green eyes, 9 pounds, medium to slender, ear tipped, long tail, Brookside Drive, 828-228-6260.
FOUND: pit bull terrier mix, young, brown and white, small, slender, folded ears, N.C. 43 North and B’s BBQ Road, 902-1731; long-haired cat, male, gray-blue, cataract in right eye, Dollar General beside Chicod School, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event March 5-6 at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.