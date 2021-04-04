Lost and found pets
LOST: “Nuggett,” cat, neutered, tattoo on belly, black and gray tabby, 3 years old, green eyes, white feet, chin, and underbelly, medium size, ear tipped, Knollwood Drive, 714-4474; “Hank,” miniature golden doodle, neutered, microchipped, 2 years old, recently groomed, medium size, curly hair, blue underground fence collar, Ironwood subdivision, 341-9636; “Butters,” cat, spayed, calico, previous right eye injury, Sheetz, Moye Boulevard, 757-681-5858; “Koda,” German shepherd-blue heeler mix, white and brown, male, microchipped, Kinston, 910-548-9203; “Turbo,” cat, neutered, black, 2 years old, green eyes, 6-9 pounds, green, blue and white plaid collar, David Drive off N.C. 43, 315-527-9573.
FOUND: cat, multicolored, Thomas Langston Road, Winterville, 902-1731; spaniel mix, male, brown, small and slender, wavy fur, stub tail, County Home Road, Honolulu community, 902-1731. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event from 5-9 p.m. April 26 at Villa Verde, 2601 E. 10th St. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.