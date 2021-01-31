Lost and found pets
LOST: “Maurice,” cat, male, gray and black tabby, 9 months old, tear in right ear, heart-shaped marking on side, West Fourth Street, 336-301-0823; “Leo,” cat, neutered, gray and black tabby, 6 months old, black circular markings on side, Gray Fox Trail, 919-612-5123; “Fox,” cat, male, orange and white tabby, white chest, stomach, paws, chin and face, 14 pounds, Fort Barnwell Road and N.C. 55, Dover, 468-1356l; “Panda Bear,” mixed-breed dog, female, black and white, red harness, microchipped, Pineview Street, Lucama, 828-361-0485; “Rocky Moose,” long-haired cat, Maine Coon, male, black and dark brown, missing right eye, dark collar with purple heart tag, South Memorial Drive and West Arlington Boulevard, 714-6983; “Kitty Noel,” cat, spayed, 12 weeks old, gray and silver tabby, white under chin, microchipped, green tattoo on belly, Brandy Creek subdivision, 327-9355, reward; “Pusseidon,” long-haired cat, male, orange, long fur on tail, MacNair and East Fourth Street, Washington, N.C., 919-818-1316; “Thor,” pit bull mix, neutered, white with black and brown spots, 1 year old, microchipped, Buck Road, Vanceboro, 481-4850.
FOUND: cat, male, adult, black and white, green eyes, 8-10 pounds, curled tail, neck injury, Greenwood Forest off Old Stantonsburg Road, 902-1731; pit bull, brindle, medium-slender, County Home Road, Ayden, 902-1731; cat, orange tabby, young, collar, Arlington Village, 902-1731 (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)
Bone Appetit
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will host a Bone Appetit fundraising event Friday-Saturday at Famiglia, 740 W. Fire Tower Road. A percentage of food and drink sales will be donated to the Humane Society. Write HSEC on the receipt and alert the server. For more information, visit hsecarolina.org.
Pet Food Pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households.
The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.
Spay Today
Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. The clinic’s hours general operating hours are 7:15 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.